Opinion Letters

Letter to the Editor: Fame and fortune don't trump the law

No one is above the law, including former President Trump, letter writer says

Opinion by Michelle Sabyan
Today at 12:57 PM

“This is secret information. Look, look at this.”

Those are the words of former President Donald Trump, captured on tape, while he was showing stolen classified documents to others in a meeting at his private club, Mar-a-Lago.

This is one of the many disturbing details in the recent indictment against Trump, where he is charged with 37 federal crimes, including obstruction of justice and violations of the Espionage Act.

The classified documents included information about U.S. and foreign defense and weapons capabilities, U.S. nuclear secrets, potential military vulnerabilities, and response plans for a possible foreign attack against the U.S.

That’s just plain terrifying.

Trump’s political allies don’t want us to believe the charges are true. But when Trump himself publicly and repeatedly confirmed that he intentionally took classified documents, hid them at his private residence and stonewalled law enforcement from reclaiming what he stole, we can no longer deny the truth.

The rule of law is a basic principle, and no one is above it — including Trump. Fame, fortune and title cannot and should not prevent someone from being held accountable for wrongdoing.

Michelle Sabyan,

Merrifield

