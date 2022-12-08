Letter to the Editor: Election disappointing to conservatives

For those of us who believe in conservative principles, we were certainly disappointed in the results of this past election.

Thankfully, we are rid of Nancy Pelosi, but the Senate will still be controlled by the far left wing of the Democratic Party.

We recall in recent pasts how the Democrats decried winning the popular vote in 2016, yet lost the presidency. We also recall how the Democrats loved saying they got the popular vote in the 2016 election but did not win the presidency.

Conservatives can at least take heart in the fact that for the national elections there were about 5 million more votes for Republicans than Democrats. How is that possible, you say.

Well, two big factors were redistricting and the vote of those ages 18-29.

For redistricting, the Democrats were able to gerrymander more districts than Republicans.

For the youth vote, they had one big issue and it was abortion. In interviews even in Minnesota the young people in college said that was the biggest issue.

This comes from kids in college in a state where abortion is still legal. This reminded me of a saying Winston Churchill had: If you were not a liberal when you were 20 you had no heart. If you were still a liberal when you were 40 you had no head.

In Minnesota, Walz won only 13 of 87 counties, mostly centered around the big cities. Of those 13 counties, his average winning percentage was less than 57%.

Of the 74 counties Jensen won in greater Minnesota, his average winning percentage was nearly 63%.

Clearly the Walz slogan of “One Minnesota” was just that — a slogan. I doubt greater Minnesota will be his focus in the next four years.

Dale Probasco,

Backus