Letter to the Editor: Drag versus assault rifles

Here are two hypothetical, but very real, situations that your child, or our children, could be exposed to. (Children belong to all of us, as a society.)

First, being exposed to people oddly and scantily dressed, wearing Mardi Gras style makeup and exhibiting what some call “adult” behavior, rated R. It’s called drag.

Second, being shot or threatened with an AR-15 style assault rifle.

Which would be your first priority to protect our children from?

The leadership of today’s Republican Party says the first one is the most dangerous, the drag displays. That’s their bigger focus. They are passive-aggressive on the second, or even worse, are silent on it.

I know what harm might come to children from watching popular network TV programs weekdays between 7 and 10 p.m., and we’re OK with that. Turn on one of the networks at any point in that time frame, and within 10 minutes we’re almost guaranteed to see a gory shooting, a gun waved menacingly, a beating, an explosion, a sexual threat to a woman, or a knife.

If I bet $10 on that, I could make a living off those bets. I don’t know what harm, if any, might be caused to my children from seeing people in drag.

I’ve also read of the effects to a child from AR-15 style rifle rounds. I can’t say them here; the paper would refuse to print them due to causing nausea in many people. (Find them yourself; it’s not a simple “deer rifle” wound.)

I’m an atheist, because I don’t believe in any man-made religions. They’re all man-made. But many of the Christian churches have chosen to support the Republicans' leadership.

I think I know what Jesus’ priority would be. It’s past time for some adults to grow up, and man up.

A. Martin,

Merrifield