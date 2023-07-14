Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter to the Editor: Drag versus assault rifles

Letter writer asks: Would you rather children were exposed to drag or assault rifles?

letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Opinion by A. Martin
Today at 12:57 PM

Here are two hypothetical, but very real, situations that your child, or our children, could be exposed to. (Children belong to all of us, as a society.)

First, being exposed to people oddly and scantily dressed, wearing Mardi Gras style makeup and exhibiting what some call “adult” behavior, rated R. It’s called drag.

letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Opinion
Submit your opinion on local or national matters
PineandLakes.com Letter to the Editor policy
Apr 13, 2022
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Second, being shot or threatened with an AR-15 style assault rifle.

Which would be your first priority to protect our children from?

The leadership of today’s Republican Party says the first one is the most dangerous, the drag displays. That’s their bigger focus. They are passive-aggressive on the second, or even worse, are silent on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

I know what harm might come to children from watching popular network TV programs weekdays between 7 and 10 p.m., and we’re OK with that. Turn on one of the networks at any point in that time frame, and within 10 minutes we’re almost guaranteed to see a gory shooting, a gun waved menacingly, a beating, an explosion, a sexual threat to a woman, or a knife.

If I bet $10 on that, I could make a living off those bets. I don’t know what harm, if any, might be caused to my children from seeing people in drag.

I’ve also read of the effects to a child from AR-15 style rifle rounds. I can’t say them here; the paper would refuse to print them due to causing nausea in many people. (Find them yourself; it’s not a simple “deer rifle” wound.)

I’m an atheist, because I don’t believe in any man-made religions. They’re all man-made. But many of the Christian churches have chosen to support the Republicans' leadership.

I think I know what Jesus’ priority would be. It’s past time for some adults to grow up, and man up.

A. Martin,

Merrifield

What To Read Next
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Stop spreading disinformation
6d ago
 · 
By  Ray Robb
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Donate money to Crosslake Food Shelf
Jul 6
 · 
By  Doris Mezzenga
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Help young soldiers get a drink
Jul 4
 · 
By  Jack Schmidt
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
071423-danecdotes-new-job.jpg
Columns
Danecdotes: Not goodbye, but see you later
7h ago
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Crosslake Fire Chief Chip Lohmiller July 2023.jpg
Local
Crosslake goes with full-time fire chief
1d ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
071523.N.BP.HEADBIRDSENTENCE William Headbird.jpg
Minnesota
Cass Lake man sentenced to 19.5 years for 2nd-degree murder
21h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports