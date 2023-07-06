Letter to the Editor: Donate money to Crosslake Food Shelf

While children are out of school for the summer, many families struggle to ensure they have enough food to feed themselves and their family members.

Many pandemic relief programs have now expired; food costs have gone up; and our resources to obtain free or low-priced food have diminished, causing the Crosslake Food Shelf to spend more and more money to meet the rising need in our community.

To help us ensure our community members have the food resources they need, we are participating in the Open Your Heart Summer Challenge in conjunction with Hunger Solutions.

Open Your Heart helps fund solutions to end hunger and homelessness in Minnesota. As we take part in the OYH challenge during July, the funds we raise will be proportionately matched up to $4,000 based on how much each participating food shelf raises.

The money you donate will help us buy fresh produce, meat and other proteins, canned goods, and household and personal hygiene items.

Your donation will increase our buying power through the Second Harvest Food Bank for pennies on the dollar. Every $1 you give stays here in Crosslake and the surrounding communities and helps us buy the items that are sorely needed.

Please consider making a financial contribution to the Crosslake Food Shelf during the month of July and help those who rely on us to meet their daily food needs.

Your contribution of any amount will have a significant impact on our efforts to fight hunger in our community by leveraging proportionally matched dollars from OYH.

Please make checks payable to and send to:

Crosslake Food Shelf

PO Box 253

Crosslake, MN 56442

Doris Mezzenga,

Director, Crosslake Food Shelf