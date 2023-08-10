Letter to the Editor: Death of a party?

Someone can’t be a Republican and an "American" today.

I realized in 2016 that Republicans would eventually have to choose: their party or their country.

An Elmer Gantry type person had come along, realized Democrats, his former party, wouldn’t tolerate his blatantly crooked ways for a minute, and decided to attach himself, like a woodtick, to the Republican Party.

He’s been sucking the life out of it ever since. He turned it into a cult.

The Republican Supreme Court sold out to the corporations, capitalists and wealthy (CCW) with their 2010 “Citizens United” decision, allowing corporations to be “persons” (ridiculous!), and allowing unlimited and dirty, even foreign, money into our politics.

That would’ve been a perfect time to swing SCOTUS back liberal, but Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell cheated in many ways to block that. The Republican Party was now owned by the CCW, and money could buy our government.

Republicans probably couldn’t get their party back now by choosing country over party. Political parties do die off; it’s time for this one to do so.

Conservatives could help Democrats clean this mess, or they could organize a new conservative party. I realized the Republican Party was near death when it abandoned its platform of defending Ukraine in 2016 to suck up to Donald Trump, who was pursuing "deals" in Russia.

When we vote for a president, every voter is a member of the “board of directors” of our country, to hire a CEO for us. Revenge now is the main platform of Trump, and thus the party cult.

Revenge isn’t going to cure any of our many problems, from climate, to wealth inequality, to CCW crapping on the people.

And no, Trump isn’t “taking it on the chin for you." His concern is himself.

A. Martin,

Merrifield