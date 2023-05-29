99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter to the Editor: Congress must pass code of ethics for Supreme Court

Letter writer says it's time to get high court under control

Opinion by Gilbert Williams
Today at 12:57 PM

The Supreme Court has run amok, and it’s time to get it under control.

For the last year, we have witnessed scandal after scandal come out of the Supreme Court. And in the last month alone we’ve seen multiple breaking news stories about Clarence Thomas’s shady behavior.

Opinion
First, it was secretly accepting luxury vacations and lavish gifts worth millions for 20 years. Then, it was having his mother’s home bought and renovated. Now, it’s come to light that his grandnephew’s private school tuition was taken care of for years. All by Republican megadonor Harlan Crow.

And not a single one was disclosed to the public.

Thankfully, this bad behavior can be addressed. Congress has the ability — and responsibility — to act as a check on the Supreme Court and restore faith in our judicial system. It’s time they take the first step and pass a code of ethics for the Supreme Court.

No one is above accountability, and that includes our justices on the Supreme Court.

Gilbert Williams,

Brainerd

