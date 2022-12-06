Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Letters
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Letter to the Editor: Commissioner-elect shares his gratitude

Jon Lubke thanks those who entrust him to serve on the Crow Wing County Board

letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Opinion by Jon Lubke
December 06, 2022 08:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

On election night, Cindy and I couldn’t just sit around and wait for the election results to come in, so we decided to go out and start picking up my yard signs.

Sometime after midnight, I got a call from Chelsey Perkins from the Dispatch telling me we had won.

letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Opinion
Submit your opinion on local or national matters
PineandLakes.com Letter to the Editor policy
April 13, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Needing to take a break, we stopped by our church, where I sat and prayed for peace and strength.

As I begin preparing to be a county commissioner, I am filled with gratitude. To the people who supported me. To the people who spent time talking with me. And most importantly, to God, for giving me the strength and courage I need for this role.

I want to thank my friends and neighbors in northern Crow Wing County for entrusting me with the responsibility to serve you. Now the work begins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Lubke,

Jenkins

Crow Wing County District 2 commissioner-elect

Related Topics: LETTERS TO THE EDITORALL-ACCESSJENKINSCROW WING COUNTY BOARD
What to read next
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: It's not fair
Indeed, life is not fair and neither is God. God is gracious.
December 22, 2022 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Terry Frovik
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Santa's Bobbin' Into Town was fantastic
Thanks to all those who contributed to that success
December 16, 2022 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Nancy Adams
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Green is the way to go
Letter about a green burial draws a response
December 15, 2022 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Don Hansen