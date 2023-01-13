99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Letters
Opinion
Opinion
Letter to the Editor: Buy local, and bank local

Breezy Point woman shares her positive experience at Pine River State Bank

letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Opinion by Susan Davis
January 13, 2023 01:01 PM
Recently I needed to do a year-end transaction for tax purposes. I bank with Pine River State Bank in Breezy Point and wrote checks for quite a large amount on that account, after sending the money from another, outstate bank.

But the checks were cashed before the money arrived, and I got a call from the Breezy branch that my account was very overdrawn. Although it was en route, they had to wait until the money actually arrived. But I needed things done by Dec. 31. And it was Dec. 29.

Opinion
Thus began some hours of trying many options.

A wire transfer seemed obvious and easy — until I found it had to be done in person at my outstate bank.

Then we thought of using my debit card from the outstate bank, but the credit limit was too low. I tried to change the credit limit but my call got cut off.

Finally, the president of the bank came up with a solution: a short-term loan to cover the checks. She, an assistant and the clerk helping me worked hard to come up with a creative solution.

I went to the Breezy Point office the same day, got the loan and the checks were cashed in time for the Dec. 31 deadline.

Moral: Bank local! I've worked with Pine River State Bank in Breezy Point for many years and always received excellent, creative service. (They also have branches in Pine River, Emily and Pillager.)

In the past they saved me from a business loss by recognizing a counterfeit money order. Wonderful people!

Susan Davis,

Breezy Point

