Letter to the Editor: Area students offer optimism

I think we all can agree that we are living in some chaotic times with mass shootings, tornadoes, long and snowy winters, floods, fires and on and on.

It’s sometimes hard not to question what is going to come of this world. In the past month and a half I have gained some optimism.

I recently went to Aitkin High School to see the musical "Shrek," then on to McGregor to see "The Wizard of Oz" and to Brainerd to see "The Sound of Music."

The talent of these beautiful young students who starred in these plays was unbelievable. The wonderful settings as well as the amazing costumes were a delight to see.

"The Sound of Music" had live music with the high school orchestra, which was phenomenal.

Wednesday, May 3, was the Pequot Lakes High School Day of Caring where the entire school goes to different places and volunteers do yard work, raking, etc.

I was so fortunate to be on their list of places to go. The enthusiasm, the smiling faces, their hard work and the fun they had raking and hauling all the leaves from my yard put a smile on my face and thankfulness in my very grateful heart.

If there is ever a reason to be hopeful, I have experienced that in these wonderful young people. Thank you to all these public schools for instilling so many positive things into our precious children.

A special thank you to my nephew, Braden, and his eight classmates who raked my huge yard and hauled away all the downed limbs. You are all a blessing indeed.

Betty Wallin Simenstad,

Nisswa