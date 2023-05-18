Letter to the Editor: Another great group for Day of Caring
Students help clean up Crosslake Area Historical Society’s Historic Log Village grounds
We were privileged to get five strong, healthy boys from Pequot Lakes High School to help our volunteers get the Crosslake Area Historical Society’s Historic Log Village grounds ready this spring.
Their willingness, enthusiasm and youth were very welcome! Tom White, our grounds chairman, gave them instructions.
Thank you, Pequot Lakes School, for sponsoring this event and thank you to these boys for their help!
Mary Dischinger,
Crosslake
