Opinion Letters

Letter to the Editor: Another great group for Day of Caring

Students help clean up Crosslake Area Historical Society’s Historic Log Village grounds

Opinion by Mary Dischinger
Today at 12:57 PM

We were privileged to get five strong, healthy boys from Pequot Lakes High School to help our volunteers get the Crosslake Area Historical Society’s Historic Log Village grounds ready this spring.

Their willingness, enthusiasm and youth were very welcome! Tom White, our grounds chairman, gave them instructions.

Opinion
Submit your opinion on local or national matters
PineandLakes.com Letter to the Editor policy
April 13, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Thank you, Pequot Lakes School, for sponsoring this event and thank you to these boys for their help!

Mary Dischinger,

Crosslake

