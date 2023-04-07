50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter to the Editor: America is in trouble

An opinion on the current state of the country

letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
By Ray Robb
Today at 1:57 PM

The United States of America is being taken.

No Communist Party, no religious zealot or dictator, but the greatest country on God’s Earth is failing.

letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Opinion
Submit your opinion on local or national matters
PineandLakes.com Letter to the Editor policy
April 13, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

No patriotism, less religion, weakened respect for God, no love of country, no worshipping the flag, no regard toward elders, less care for the aged and ailing.

No legality for right or wrong, no protected police force.

It’s drugs, thugs, poverty, disrespect, homeless, uncaring nonpatriotic refugees, unAmerican thinking, multiple languages, multiple attitudes, killings, thefts, youngsters taught how bad adults are.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s flag burning. It’s take a knee, it’s hate, it’s done with manners, respect, care, schooling, cursive.

It's killing parents, teachers, corrupting the next generation and co-opting rules of law.

It's de-escalating the legal profession, interfering with judges.

They’re proposing cuts in the judiciary budget. Striving to amend our Constitution.

Mixing matters of legislation and litigation.

House and Senate leadership is into the old fallback line: “Blame the courts.”

Demagogues always portray themselves as “protectors of the People.”

But pay attention. They spell trouble for America.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only the American people can get this changed. You need to take a stand and contact your reps. As America sits silent this country is being taken over.

Demand that laws follow the constitution, that voting be trustworthy again with onsite only voting, showing your ID and being a United States citizen to vote.

Only then can we begin to save this country from dictators.

Ray Robb,

Breezy Point

What To Read Next
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Power and taxes
March 31, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dale Probasco
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Donate now to a food shelf
March 30, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Timothy Moore
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Just say no to grouse hunting
March 24, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  John Reynolds
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
prm-2023-2nd-pub-delinquent-tax.jpg
News
2023 Crow Wing County, MN Delinquent Tax List
April 07, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
Breezy Council 4-3-23.jpg
Local
Breezy Point City Council sends disc golf project to Parks and Rec for review
April 06, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Miss Pine River
Local
Ashley Shamp crowned Miss Pine River 2023
April 05, 2023 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
north-central-mn-in-custody.jpg
News
In-Custody in North-central Minnesota Jails
March 09, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr