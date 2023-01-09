Letter to the Editor: 60 years in cosmetology profession

After 60 years in the cosmetology profession and now fully retired, this letter is written with great appreciation to all my clients who patronized me over the last 51 years in Pequot.

Having been born and raised in Pequot, I graduated from PLHS in spring 1962. After attending St. Cloud Beauty College that fall, I worked in two salons in Pequot, then later managed a salon in Cannon Falls.

Jack and I moved back to Pequot in spring 1971 and built our beauty salon and barbershop, which opened Sept. 23, 1971.

I always said, “Going to work was like going to coffee with my friends.” We shared many thoughts and memories over the years, both happy and sad, along with sharing many favorite recipes, etc.

I can’t imagine a better profession to have met so many wonderful people over the years.

My salon is still open Tuesday-Friday with Shirley Cox, stylist, and China Harmala, my daughter, manicurist. I will miss you all. Thank you.

Glenda (Gravdahl) Schmidt,

Pequot Lakes