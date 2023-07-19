6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter to the Editor: 21 Miss Pine River title holders ride float

This was an award-winning float in Pine River's sesquicentennial parade

letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Today at 12:57 PM

If you were fortunate enough to have been at the sesquicentennial (150th) parade in Pine River on July 8, you would have seen the award-winning former Miss Pine River float.

It was made possible by 2007 Miss Pine River Rachel Peterson Sawyer and Renee Melby Stranne, Miss Pine River 1991. Rachel’s family donated the use of their trailer and truck, and Renee helped her decorate it.

letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Opinion
Submit your opinion on local or national matters
PineandLakes.com Letter to the Editor policy
Apr 13, 2022
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

The only criticisms I heard about it was that it moved too fast for people to read their names and there wasn’t a picture of it in the paper. These were the 21 ladies who rode, resplendent with tiaras and sashes:

Miss Pine River winners July 8, 2023, Pine River sesquicentennial parade.jpg
Twenty-one former Miss Pine River title holders rode in a float in the sesquicentennial parade July 8, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal

Patty Hopper 1980, Shari Rubey 1982, Kristin King 1987, Lynne Sears 1988, Lisa Taylor 1989, Renee Melby 1991, Stacey Gearey 1993, Rani Tulenchick 1996, Missy Chitwood 1997, Mary Austad 1999, Jacqueline Farnam 2002, Anna Wetrosky 2003, Ann Tulenchick 2005, Ashlee Perkins 2008, Rachel Peterson 2007, Rachel Weber 2009, Kelly Stranne 2001, Jamie Eastman 2013, Ellie Smith 2018, Rylie Norman 2020 and Ashlee Crawford 2022.

Great job ladies! You were lovely as ever.

Colleen Moser,

Pine River

