99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter to the Editor: Why Breezy Point?

Resident questions disc golf course expansion

letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Opinion by Valarie Wallin
Today at 1:57 PM

Did you know that the city of Breezy Point is expanding its current disc golf course to 36 holes?

Did you know the expansion is in the middle of a residential area with significant impact to homeowners?

letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Opinion
Submit your opinion on local or national matters
PineandLakes.com Letter to the Editor policy
April 13, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Did you know the use and development of public land is apparently unregulated?

If you live near or adjacent to public land in the city of Breezy Point, you should be concerned.

The disc golf course expansion doubles the size of the current 18-hole course. There are hints of an intent to develop a 72-hole course. There isn’t a community around with a course that large, which begs the question, “Why?” Why Breezy Point?

ADVERTISEMENT

To date, most resident questions remain unanswered.

How was this project identified? Who determined location? Who determined design? Who solicited input from the public? Was there a public comment period? Were requests for proposal (RFPs) solicited? Did the council discuss and approve the development? Has the council addressed liability for use?

There are many other questions — unanswered to date.

While the current council inherited the issue, two council members are incumbents and should have answers to these questions. I believe no formal process was followed in the development of public land in a residential area.

As a resident, I have listened to my council. The reasons they give for this use of public land do not check out — it is not revenue generating, it is not consistent with the comprehensive plan, and the development is far greater than justified by need or use.

If you want Breezy Point to do a better job of planning projects on public land, please express your concerns to our council regarding this project.

Let’s expect from our council honest representation, commitment to transparency, fiscal responsibility and care for the community they represent.

Valarie Wallin,

ADVERTISEMENT

Breezy Point

What To Read Next
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Speed is dangerous and reckless
March 21, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Dale Probasco
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Support boating safety legislation
March 20, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Bonnie Coffey
letter-to-the-editor-1.jpg
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Return disc golf course to its natural state
March 13, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Carol and Mark Sletner
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
032323-CO-reports-abandoned-shelters.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Shelters left on ice removed, snowmobiling season continues
March 23, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
Cass County Court House
Local
Cass County Board: Planning and zoning activity slightly slower in 2022 in Cass County
March 23, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
2678784+0716_mille_lacs_sheriff_badge.jpg
Minnesota
Human remains found in tote along shores of Mille Lacs Lake in central Minn.
March 22, 2023 10:44 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
March 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr