Letter to the Editor: $1.7 trillion budget bill

This bill is loaded with 4,000 earmarks for representatives' pet projects and special interest handouts - 6,825 pages worth.

This is how your tax dollars, paid by middle and low income Americans, will be spent.

This goes way past keeping the lights on.

$44 billion to Ukraine; $17 billion goes to their government, not their military.

$410 million for border security - in Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia and Oman.

Wave enforcement of PAYGO this year and next results in spending increase of $132 billion this and next year.

$6.4 billion over three years to house, assist, educate refugees and aliens.

$4 million for "soy-enabled" rural road in Iowa.

$3.6 million for a Michelle Obama hiking trail in Georgia.

$3 million for the LGBTQL Museum in New York City.

$1.5 million to encourage people to eat outside in sunny Pasadena, California.

$2 million for the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum in Baltimore.

$1.5 million for COVID-19 History project.

$335 million to prepare for an influenza pandemic.

$3.5 million for Spring Hill College in Alabama for facilities and equipment.

$900 million funding for government land acquisition.

$118,000 to determine if a metal replica of a robot could snap its fingers.

This list goes on and on. Your Minnesota state senators both voted for it!

Ridiculous, to say the least. This has got to stop and can by voting them out at their next election. We need fiscally responsible senators, not wasteful ones.

These senators put the federal government and their pocketbooks before American families. Don't forget this in 2024 when it's time to vote.

What will be the end result of this government waste? Inflation will rise, and we will pay higher gas, groceries and everything else.

Their wasteful spending will stifle our economy.

R. Robb,

Breezy Point