99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Vogt's Notes: So much news, so little front page space

It's not always easy to decide what stories and photos to feature on page 1

060223-Vogts-Notes-more-space.jpg
PineandLakes.com
Nancy Vogt
Opinion by Nancy Vogt
Today at 3:57 PM

Sometimes the struggle is real.

I could go off on so many tangents with that statement! For the sake of space, this week I’ll narrow the statement’s focus to the decision regarding what photos and stories to highlight on page 1 of the Echo Journal.

As I write this, I’m still not sure what the May 31 front page will look like. I feel like we need three front pages to equally highlight three important events that happened in the past week - Memorial Day, high school graduations and the opening of the Pequot Lakes splash pad.

Read more of 'Vogt's Notes'

If you turn back to page 1, you’ll see what we ended up with. As I said, as I write this Sunday, May 28, I remain torn.

I believe all three events are important to our readers and our coverage area.

ADVERTISEMENT

I remember attending my first Memorial Day service for the then Lake Country Echo. I was so moved, I wrote a column advising everyone to attend an annual ceremony.

It’s so important to always remember those who died serving our great country. I believe too many of us don’t take time to reflect on the meaning and real reason for our long holiday weekend.

060223-echo-journal-page-1.jpg
The front page of the May 31, 2023 issue of the PineandLakes Echo Journal.
PineandLakes.com

Seniors at both Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus high schools graduated Friday evening, May 26, at their respective ceremonies.

Those, too, are all-important and newsworthy events.

For the first time in my nearly 17 years at this newspaper, we don’t have a follow-up graduation special section. Instead, we highlighted senior classes from many surrounding schools in a beautiful magazine we call Caps Off .

060223-caps-off-magazine-cover.jpg
The front cover of the very first issue of 'Caps Off' magazine.
Forum Communications

I hope you saw the magazine . It offers a special opportunity for parents to send well wishes to their graduates, and we hope more parents take that opportunity next year.

We do have several extra pages of graduation coverage in this week’s Echo Journal. Check out our B section to see what those pages hold.

And congrats to all the Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus graduates - you had a great evening weather wise for your respective ceremonies and your futures are bright.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our third big newsmaker, in my opinion, was the grand opening of the Pequot Lakes splash pad. This idea was years in the making with ups and downs along the way.

Many people came together to make the splash pad a reality, but I have to give a shoutout to Jenni Gonczy, the splash pad fundraising coordinator, along with the city council and Community Action of Pequot Lakes.

It’s a perfect example of a mother, a city government and a nonprofit organization - along with many others - going full steam ahead and working together to make something good happen for the community.

Anyone who attended the May 25 grand opening event that drew hordes of people and excited children to the park to see the splash pad in action will see what a draw this will be for the community.

An added bonus for parents is that the splash is right next to the Adams Family Playground in North Trailside Park.

Man, so much news, so little space on the front page.

As always, thank you, readers, for supporting community journalism. Please make a point to read through this whole issue of the Echo Journal, because like most weeks, there’s too much important and interesting news to fit on the front page so it’s spread throughout the newspaper pages.

The struggle is real folks!

ADVERTISEMENT

Nancy Vogt.Echo Journal.April2023.jpg

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com. Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

Nancy Vogt
Opinion by Nancy Vogt
Nancy Vogt is editor of the Pineandlakes Echo Journal, a weekly newspaper that covers eight communities in the Pequot Lakes-Pine River areas - from Nisswa to Hackensack and Pequot Lakes to Crosslake.

She started as editor of the Lake Country Echo in July 2006, and continued in that role when the Lake Country Echo and the Pine River Journal combined in September 2013 to become the Pineandlakes Echo Journal. She worked for the Brainerd Dispatch from 1992-2006 in various roles.

She covers Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Lake Shore and Crosslake city councils, as well as writes feature stories, news stories and personal columns (Vogt's Notes). She also takes photos at community events.

Contact her at nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or 218-855-5877 with story ideas or questions. Be sure to leave a voicemail message!
What To Read Next
Britain's King Charles coronation
Columns
LaDuke: An afterparty fit for a king
May 31, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Winona LaDuke
Nasello1.jpg
Lifestyle
The party of a lifetime
May 31, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
pete-abler-column-head-2.jpg
Members Only
Columns
As I See It: Let's pretend
May 29, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pete Abler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
PL Track 5-23 1- Reese Laposky - copy.jpg
Prep
Track and Field: Pequot Lakes girls track takes first at home
June 01, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
0405track-lanes.jpg
Prep
Track and Field: 9 Tigers move on to sections
June 01, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PL Graduation 2023 5.JPG
Local
140-plus graduate from Pequot Lakes High School
May 31, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
2023 Pine River Backus Graduation (8).JPG
Local
Pine River-Backus Class of 2023 resolves to stay true
May 31, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler