Vogt's Notes: So much news, so little front page space

Sometimes the struggle is real.

I could go off on so many tangents with that statement! For the sake of space, this week I’ll narrow the statement’s focus to the decision regarding what photos and stories to highlight on page 1 of the Echo Journal.

As I write this, I’m still not sure what the May 31 front page will look like. I feel like we need three front pages to equally highlight three important events that happened in the past week - Memorial Day, high school graduations and the opening of the Pequot Lakes splash pad.

If you turn back to page 1, you’ll see what we ended up with. As I said, as I write this Sunday, May 28, I remain torn.

I believe all three events are important to our readers and our coverage area.

I remember attending my first Memorial Day service for the then Lake Country Echo. I was so moved, I wrote a column advising everyone to attend an annual ceremony.

It’s so important to always remember those who died serving our great country. I believe too many of us don’t take time to reflect on the meaning and real reason for our long holiday weekend.

Seniors at both Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus high schools graduated Friday evening, May 26, at their respective ceremonies.

Those, too, are all-important and newsworthy events.

For the first time in my nearly 17 years at this newspaper, we don’t have a follow-up graduation special section. Instead, we highlighted senior classes from many surrounding schools in a beautiful magazine we call Caps Off .

I hope you saw the magazine . It offers a special opportunity for parents to send well wishes to their graduates, and we hope more parents take that opportunity next year.

We do have several extra pages of graduation coverage in this week’s Echo Journal. Check out our B section to see what those pages hold.

And congrats to all the Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus graduates - you had a great evening weather wise for your respective ceremonies and your futures are bright.

Our third big newsmaker, in my opinion, was the grand opening of the Pequot Lakes splash pad. This idea was years in the making with ups and downs along the way.

Many people came together to make the splash pad a reality, but I have to give a shoutout to Jenni Gonczy, the splash pad fundraising coordinator, along with the city council and Community Action of Pequot Lakes.

It’s a perfect example of a mother, a city government and a nonprofit organization - along with many others - going full steam ahead and working together to make something good happen for the community.

Anyone who attended the May 25 grand opening event that drew hordes of people and excited children to the park to see the splash pad in action will see what a draw this will be for the community.

An added bonus for parents is that the splash is right next to the Adams Family Playground in North Trailside Park.

Man, so much news, so little space on the front page.

As always, thank you, readers, for supporting community journalism. Please make a point to read through this whole issue of the Echo Journal, because like most weeks, there’s too much important and interesting news to fit on the front page so it’s spread throughout the newspaper pages.

The struggle is real folks!

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com. Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.