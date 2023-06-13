Vogt's Notes: I'm proof you can live without those must-have appliances

Our microwave broke.

And just like when the dishwasher went kaput several years ago, we aren’t acting very quickly to replace it.

During the dishwasher’s demise, our youngest daughter and one of her friends from high school lived here. All of us had to wash our dishes by hand.

And we did. It honestly wasn’t a big deal. Dishes didn’t pile up in the sink, and no one really complained.

At least not that I can remember.

Now it’s just my husband and me at home without a microwave for the past several weeks.

I had pressed the button to open the door, put in a glass dish of leftover taco meat, closed the door and pressed “start.”

All went as expected until I pressed the button to open the door. I could feel something was not right. There was no resistance; the button didn’t engage.

The door was stuck shut.

With my husband’s help, we pried open the side of the microwave and were able to retrieve our taco meat. (Somehow it didn’t even spill after we tipped the microwave on its back.)

Since then, I’ll admit a few things have thrown me for a loop, but we’ve adapted.

We’ve learned that we can indeed live without this seemingly must-have appliance.

The first morning after the microwave died, as usual I poured myself a big cup of coffee. It takes me all morning to drink it, and I reheat it in the microwave at least four or five times.

Not that morning. I drank most of it cold.

Since then, I’ve learned to pour my hot coffee in a thermos cup so it stays hot all morning.

One night we decided to have steamed broccoli and cauliflower with dinner. I looked at the torn apart microwave and asked how we’d steam them.

The old-fashioned way, of course.

We put a bit of water in a big pan and the veggies in a colander on top of the pan. We boiled the water for roughly 4 or 5 minutes.

Voila! Our vegetables topped with a bit of shredded cheddar cheese were even better than when steamed in the microwave.

On a side note, when was the last time you shredded a block of cheese yourself instead of buying the bag of already shredded cheese?

Try shredding your own. Believe me, it’s a game-changer.

And it’s not that difficult. I put our block of cheese in the Salad Shooter and it’s done in no time. (I honestly have no idea why I have a Salad Shooter or where it came from, but I’m glad I do because it’s used regularly now. It’s also a good tool for shredding zucchini.)

Our latest treat made in the oven vs. microwave is to heat a layer of refried beans, topped with leftover taco meat, topped with that shredded block cheese.

We swear it’s so much better than when heated in a microwave.

The one meal I prefer in the microwave and haven’t mastered on the stove is my breakfast oatmeal. That milk scalds every time.

And I may or may not have boiled all the water I was heating for a cup of tea out of the pan, only realizing it when I smelled something and wondered what was cooking when I was the only one home.

You should have seen how fast I made a beeline for the kitchen.

In case you’re wondering, we did eventually replace the dishwasher.

And last weekend we looked at microwaves. We will buy a new one.

Someday.

