Vogt's Notes: I promise, you’ll never catch me biking naked anywhere

Have you seen the emails that rank the “happiest cities in America” or “best cities for new moms” or the “best dog park city?”

How about the “best cities for single dads,” “cities where inflation is rising the most,” “most expensive cities,” “most patriotic states,” “best and worst run cities,” “best cities for new moms” … and the list goes on and on.

It amazes me that they don’t run out of topics to rate. Or do they?

One such email that recently hit a few of our in boxes rated the “best cities for naked biking.” One coworker was afraid to open the email from LawnStarter. I took one for the team and checked it out.

You might be relieved to know no Minnesota cities made the list. And, thankfully, no photos accompanied the list.

The closest cities were in Wisconsin — Madison and Milwaukee, coming in at Nos. 9 and 10 for naked biking.

In another email, this one from WalletHub, Madison was ranked as the third happiest city. Hmmmm. Is there a correlation?

Minneapolis came in at No. 17 on that list; St. Paul was No. 73. I didn’t see any other Minnesota communities on the list of 182 cities.

Philadelphia topped the list for naked biking, with a news release from LawnStarter saying: “It also is legal to be topless throughout Pennsylvania, making the city a beacon for biking in the buff.”

Wow.

Call me a prude, but I don’t want to see that, much less participate.

The worst city for such an endeavor was Surprise, Arizona. Is that really a surprise? I’d imagine it gets pretty darn hot there.

In fact, the 10 worst cities for biking naked are all in warm states - Florida, Arizona, Tennessee and Mississippi.

And I hate to tell you, but there’s also a ranked list for “best cities for naked gardening.” No, I did not click on the link.

Of course, there are criteria used to determine all these rankings for different topics. I actually think it might be a fun job to come up with topics and research them.

Minnesota or cities in our state occasionally do land in a ranking.

WalletHub recently reported on “2023’s most fun states in America.” With 1 being the most fun and 25 average, per capita Minnesota ranked 24th in restaurants, ninth in movie theaters, seventh in golf courses and country clubs, 24th in amusement parks, third in performing arts theaters, 16th in fitness centers, sixth in casinos and fourth in variety of arts, entertainment and recreation establishments.

Not too bad.

WalletHub also shared the “best cities to celebrate the Fourth of July.” Los Angeles came in at No. 1, followed by other big cities across the country. Minneapolis landed at No. 18.

“To determine the best places to celebrate the most star-spangled occasion, WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities based on how well they balance holiday cost and fun,” WalletHub said in the email. “The data set of 18 key metrics ranges from average beer and wine prices to duration of fireworks shows to the Fourth of July weather forecast.”

I’m not sure what you think of these rankings, but I’ll gladly celebrate the Fourth of July in Pequot Lakes or Nisswa over those larger cities any day.

And I reiterate, you’ll never catch me biking naked — or gardening naked — anywhere.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com. Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.