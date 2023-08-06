Vogt's Notes: From Baxter to Pequot Lakes and beyond, we can be proud

Boxes of freshly baked doughnuts from the Pine River Bakery.

Tacos, chips and salsa from Barajas Mexican Bar and Grill in Pequot Lakes.

Pizza and pop from Joe’s Pizza in Pequot Lakes.

Meals from Lakes Tavern in Pequot Lakes.

Businesses that donated their digital billboards along Highway 371 for messages of support.

Area law enforcement, the Pequot Lakes School District and residents showing their support in so many ways.

The list goes on, and I know there are numerous more ways our communities rallied and showed their support for the funeral of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin on July 22 at the Pequot Lakes High School Athletic Center.

As you can tell from my description, I'm extremely proud of our staff and community as we honored the life of Officer Jake Wallin. Kurt Stumpf

I also know our communities can be extremely proud in their support of the local and extended Wallin families.

Pequot Lakes Superintendent Kurt Stumpf — whom I saw working with a few others to scrub the outside wall of the athletic center a couple of days before welcoming a huge contingent of law enforcement, family and friends of Jake Wallin — said it was a true honor for the Pequot Lakes School District and community to host the funeral service .

Stumpf said via email that Mike Renford, director of buildings and grounds, was completely involved in the planning for the funeral service.

“Mike really took on a second full-time job for the week. From building security to planning the gym layout to organizing different spaces for groups of people, Mike and the outstanding custodians and buildings and grounds crew ensured our facility, both indoor and outdoor, was ready,” Stumpf said.

It took numerous law enforcement agencies to come together to pull this all together. Mike Davis

The district received an email three days before the funeral asking for breakfast that Saturday for roughly 300 people. Within two hours of the email, Patty Buell, food service director, had a plan and food ordered.

“Patty along with Food Service staff and staff from Lakes Tavern provided an outstanding breakfast and place for members of the Fargo PD and military to congregate,” Stumpf said.

Joell Tvedt, Community Education director, worked with officials from a youth state baseball tournament to move scheduled games at the Pequot Lakes facility Friday morning.

“Our technology staff put in many hours setting up the secondary viewing spaces for potential overflow and working with the Fargo TV station to livestream the event,” Stumpf said. “As you can tell from my description, I'm extremely proud of our staff and community as we honored the life of Officer Jake Wallin.”

Pequot Lakes Police Chief Mike Davis agreed it was a team effort.

“The law enforcement community did the job, not the Pequot Lakes Police Department,” he said.

The Law Enforcement Memorial Association sent a team to the area and daily meetings were held to cover all details for the day of the funeral and burial.

“They gave us all jobs to do,” Davis said, and that included not just Pequot Lakes police, but Baxter, Brainerd, Breezy Point and Nisswa police departments, as well as the Crow Wing County, Cass County and Morrison County sheriff’s offices, among others.

“It took numerous law enforcement agencies to come together to pull this all together,” Davis said, “and LEMA, who brought all this together and who made it happen. It couldn't have been done without the local law enforcement agencies.”

Police officers came from all over, not just the Midwest, he added, noting he saw officers from as far away as Dallas, Texas, and Missoula, Montana.

The Minnesota State Patrol was responsible for the funeral procession from the North Dakota-Minnesota state line to Pequot Lakes High School, along with several Fargo Police Department squad cars, and escorted Officer Wallin to the cemetery in Nisswa.

Kudos also go to the many lakes area residents who lined Highway 371, Patriot Avenue and West Lake Street for the processions, as well as area fire departments who provided ladder trucks to drape U.S. flags across the roads.

It was all a sight to behold in honor of a fallen officer with ties to our area. We can all be proud.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com. Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.