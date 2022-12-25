Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Vogt's Notes: Be mindful of gratitude and positive experiences

It just may help you survive the holiday season, or life in general

122522-Vogts-Notes-gratitude-journal.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Nancy Vogt
Opinion by Nancy Vogt
December 25, 2022 07:01 AM
I tried.

I really did.

For four weeks I diligently scribbled three things at the end of each day that I was grateful for or that were positive experiences in my day.

It was part of a work challenge called “Surviving the Season” with an ultimate goal to experience less stress and more joy during the holidays.

The focus was on gratitude. All we had to do was write every day in our gratitude journal.

“The result can be more peace, calm and confidence throughout the holidays, and the ability to enter the new year in a refreshed state of mind,” the challenge material said.

I just didn’t feel it.

Or, maybe I did without realizing it.

Despite a heavy December workload, fighting what I believe was a nasty cold for a solid week and then enduring a several day snowstorm, I honestly don’t feel holiday stress.

I still have shopping to do. I don’t know what to get people. I want to turn a photo into a holiday card to send but haven’t even taken the photo yet. We will travel to a couple of different places for the holiday weekend with work deadlines hanging over my head.

But I don’t feel overwhelmed about any of it.

So maybe this challenge did work for me afterall.

Each week we received tips that I did find more helpful than writing in my gratitude journal.

One tip is: Embrace the simple things.

“Whether it’s religious beliefs, or simply enjoying time with family or friends, there is a bigger reason for the holiday season than material things,” the tip reads.

The most meaningful things, it says - the ones we and our loved ones will likely remember for the rest of our lives - often cost little if anything.

We’re encouraged to think about different ways to give that don’t cost much but can have a big impact. This includes experiences or giving our time or talents.

Another tip is: Simplify your sanity.

Holiday traditions like decorating, baking, sending cards and giving gifts can be fun, but they can also create unnecessary stress that can keep us from enjoying what’s most important, the tip reads.

But we don’t have to do it all, it says. We can simplify holiday traditions and stop doing some to make more time for things that are more important - like spending quality time with people we love.

This is especially true for me this Christmas. My father-in-law died in October, leaving his four kids “orphans,” as the saying goes when both parents have died.

Fortunately, we still planned the family Christmas gathering that’s taken place for longer than I’ve been part of the family. Family is still important even when the elders are no longer with us.

My sister’s mother-in-law, whom I considered a relative, died just last week. Again, I’m reminded of just how important family is and the need to gather as often as we can.

I don’t plan to continue jotting down three things I’m grateful for every day, but I will go back and reread what I wrote over the past four weeks. It includes everything from family to peppermint to snow to sunshine to lots of other scattered things in between.

And I do hope to be more mindful of gratitude and positive experiences going forward. I’ll scrawl a note here and there when I’m moved to do so.

I leave you with this powerful tip from my challenge:

“Think about your reason for this season, pick the things that bring the most joy, then release the rest with gratitude.”

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com. Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

Nancy Vogt - Vogt's Notes.jpg
Nancy Vogt, PineandLakes Echo Journal Editor

Nancy Vogt
Opinion by Nancy Vogt
Nancy Vogt is editor of the Pineandlakes Echo Journal, a weekly newspaper that covers eight communities in the Pequot Lakes-Pine River areas - from Nisswa to Hackensack and Pequot Lakes to Crosslake.

She started as editor of the Lake Country Echo in July 2006, and continued in that role when the Lake Country Echo and the Pine River Journal combined in September 2013 to become the Pineandlakes Echo Journal. She worked for the Brainerd Dispatch from 1992-2006 in various roles.

She covers Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Lake Shore and Crosslake city councils, as well as writes feature stories, news stories and personal columns (Vogt's Notes). She also takes photos at community events.

Contact her at nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or 218-855-5877 with story ideas or questions. Be sure to leave a voicemail message!
