Tiger Talk: Well wishes and safety reminders from the Pine River-Backus School District transportation office

PINE RIVER — Hello Pine River-Backus families! It's hard to believe the first quarter has come to an end and winter is blowing in.

With that being said, remember to have your kiddos dress accordingly for the weather. It may be cold when they load in the morning and warmer in the afternoon, but as we approach winter, remember that winter gear.

Students still need to be out at their bus stops on time. Make sure your child’s name is on the inside of their clothing to make it easier to reunite lost articles of clothing from the lost and found.

You would be amazed at how many articles of winter clothing end up in the lost and found and never get claimed.

Remind your child to walk to the bus. Once winter hits, the ground gets ice and snow covered. Walking would ensure your child does not slip and fall as they approach the bus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cold and flu season has started. Masks are not required, but they are available if you choose to have your child wear one. It really cuts down on those germs spreading around.

Also, make sure we have your correct and current contact information in Campus in case of a weather-related school closing.

You can update on Infinite Campus or call the building office.

Enjoy the season, stay safe and have fun catching snowflakes on our tongues.

Important reminder: We do not allow bus passes and that includes mornings. Some of the buses are tight on space already.

If there is a circumstance that requires us to pick up your student from a different location other than their primary, please call me and set that up. This will help with space and drivers keeping track of who they have on their bus.

For any questions or concerns, please call the transportation department at 218-587-2026 or email Charity at ccrannell@prbschools.org .

You can also visit our website at prbschools.org - transportation. Go Tigers!

ADVERTISEMENT

Charity Crannell is the Pine River-Backus School District transportation director.