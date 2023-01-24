Tiger Talk: STRIVE provides a guiding example to students

I am always amazed by our community’s generosity and all the opportunities they provide for our Pine River-Backus School students.

It is truly affirming to see the importance so many individuals and organizations place on continued education, upstanding citizenship and service.

One particular organization that Pine River-Backus High School is partnering with is the Central Lakes Rotary Club to bring the Rotary STRIVE program to selected PR-B seniors.

STRIVE stands for Students Taking a Renewed Interest in the Value of Education. It is a program designed to help seniors connect with community members, mentors and successful role models to prepare for post-secondary success.

Rotary members and other community leaders act as mentors and speakers in small group settings during a luncheon format in school twice per month during the school year.

Topics addressed include responsibility, study skills, goal setting, attitude, communication, self-esteem, college enrollment procedures, managing money, pillars of health, job interviewing, hiring practices and the power of positive thinking.

Students who participate pledge to attend 90% of the meetings, and they will receive a $400 scholarship.

The STRIVE program was started in 2013 by Dick and Evie Teegan and is still running strong today. This year, 25 Pine River-Backus seniors are participating in the program to help them plan for their futures, develop healthy habits and build positive and productive relationships.

Many thanks to the Central Lakes Rotary, all the mentors and Steve Hansen as program coordinator. They are truly making a difference in the lives of our PR-B students.

Mary Sigan is a counselor with the Pine River-Backus School District.