Tiger Talk: Pine River-Backus School seeks voice of parents/guardians of American Indian students

We are pleased to announce that this year Pine River-Backus Schools are eligible for funding through the state that will allow us to be more purposeful in our American Indian education.

The first step we are taking is to create an American Indian Parent Advisory Committee.

Rachel Telfer, Pine River-Backus Curriculum Director. Contributed / Pine River-Backus School

The AIPAC will be composed of parents/guardians of American Indian students in our district as well as any American Indian community members who are interested.

Committee meetings will be scheduled over the course of the school year depending on work to be done and member availability. This committee will serve as a crucial communication link between our American Indian community and the Pine River-Backus School District.

If you are interested in becoming a committee member or would like additional information, please contact Rachel Telfer at rtelfer@prbschools.org .

Rachel Telfer is the curriculum director/district assessment coordinator for the Pine River-Backus School District.