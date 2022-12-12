Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Columns
Tiger Talk: Pine River-Backus School seeks robotics team members

Teams will build robots, character and real world experience

Tiger-Talk-Eyes.jpg
Pine River-Backus Schools Tiger Talk
By Mike Shetka
December 12, 2022 03:01 PM
The Pine River-Backus robotics season is getting underway and looking to add to the team.

While building robots may seem like something from science fiction to some of us, our students are learning real-life applications on the PR-B robotics team. Today, robots can be found all around us performing tasks unnoticed.

Mike Shetka.jpg
Mike Shetka
Contributed

The high school robotics team works with larger robots they design to perform specific tasks according to a game challenge.

In life, robots are useful as tools for manufacturing, space exploration, medical application and more.

Being part of the robotics team is not only fun, it familiarizes students with robotics and can jump-start them for careers of the future and solve real-world problems.

The PR-B robotics team is looking for new student members interested in designing, building, wiring, programming and more for the upcoming 2023 season. Our team competes in the FIRST Robotics Competition division of high school robotics.

Each season we build a new, full-sized robot to compete with dozens of other teams in a freshly designed and challenging game, which will FRC will announce at the beginning of January.

We will have until the beginning of March to design, build and program a machine that can complete the various elements of the new game. The challenges vary, but they often involve picking up and throwing dodgeballs into a scoring goal, moving or stacking game pieces, and often some form of climbing (which can be a fun challenge when the robots might weigh over 100 pounds!).

Our biggest annual competition event is a multi-day tournament in Duluth where we play the game with 60-90 other teams in three-vs-three matches. We trailer our robot and an assortment of tools and spare parts to stay in a hotel for a couple of nights and endure a three-day marathon of spirited competition to see how our robot and team fare against other teams from all over Minnesota and beyond.

Robotics Team.jpg
Pine River-Backus 2021 robotics team.
Contributed

This tournament is a large undertaking and we currently have a lot of room for additional student help, from scouting out other teams to assisting with team promotional materials and media.

At this time we even have one space open on the "Drive Team" that manages and operates the robot out on the playing field.

There are many roles and opportunities available on the team, with varying levels of commitment and responsibilities. It is sometimes possible to mix in participation on the robotics team with other clubs and activities or jobs.

We strive for a fun and flexible arrangement that fits well and is mutually beneficial for both an individual student and the team as a whole.

If you are (or know) a student who might be interested in learning more about the team and anything to do with robot construction, wiring, programming, etc., have them contact Mike Shetka in the Tech Office.

Registration is open on Infinite Campus for all students in seventh through 12th grades for the winter season of robotics. Afterschool meetings start in January, immediately following winter break.

We will have a meeting in December, during school hours, for Q & A (to be announced at a later date).

Mike Shetka is the head robotics coach for the Pine River-Backus School District.

Related Topics: TIGER TALK, PINE RIVER-BACKUS SCHOOL DISTRICT, EDUCATION
