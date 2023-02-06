99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion | Columns
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Tiger Talk: February is "I Love to Read Month"

"Hockey" is Pine River-Backus Elementary School's theme for the annual celebration of reading so the school teamed up with the boys high school hockey team

Tiger-Talk-Eyes.jpg
Pine River-Backus Schools Tiger Talk
Opinion by Rick Aulie
February 06, 2023 06:57 AM
PINE RIVER — Pine River-Backus Elementary School will once again celebrate "I Love To Read Month" in February.

Our theme this year is designed around the sport of hockey.

We have partnered with members of the Northern Lakes Lightning high school boys hockey team, including head coach Erik Vetsch, to bring guest readers into the building.

Varsity players will come to our school and share a story with each classroom called "Hockey is for Everybody," written by a former hockey player and student of Vetsch.

PR-B will kick off I Love to Read Month at a ROAR Rally by playing a friendly staff and student hockey game.

Additionally, throughout February our staff have the opportunity to sign up to read part of a story or poem over our morning announcements each day.

We will really be encouraging students to set and track reading goals. Students that reach their reading goals will be entered into a drawing at the end of the month to win several prizes, including four bicycles donated by the Aurora Masonic Lodge 100, Alpha 23.

We are so proud to have great community partnerships to support our students at Pine River-Backus School with their reading.

We hope to continue spreading our love for reading with our students and look forward to celebrating all the books we read with a big ROAR Rally at the end of February.

Happy reading!

Rick Aulie is Pine River-Backus Elementary School principal.

Related Topics: TIGER TALKPINE RIVER-BACKUS SCHOOL DISTRICTEDUCATIONNORTHERN LAKES LIGHTNINGPINE RIVER-BACKUS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
