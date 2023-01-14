99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
The Last Windrow: Thoughts on modern technology

John Wetrosky gives his thoughts on some of the technology of today

011423-last-windrow-tablet-farming.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Opinion by John Wetrosky
January 14, 2023 07:01 AM
My wife and daughter presented me with a gift for Christmas. The gift came wrapped in holiday paper.

It was a tablet.

Now, some of you of my vintage may think of the word "tablet" as an item composed of a number of pages (some of them came lined) on which you would do your schoolwork.

My first memory of a tablet was one that my mother tucked inside my tote bag as I headed off to Lincoln #2 country school. The tablet featured a heavy red paper cover with the image of a magnificent Native American chief shown. I thought it quite impressive.

That's not the kind of tablet my wife and daughter bestowed on me.

My new tablet holds a computer chip that comes wrapped in a case of plastic. The size is similar to that old country school paper tablet, but what it does far exceeds anything I ever accomplished with pen and paper.

This tablet could probably fly me to the moon if I knew the proper keystrokes.

I've been thinking of all the things that have changed our world between the time of that paper tablet to the plastic thing I now hold in my hands.

In the space of my lifetime I have gone from watching my dad open a cornfield by handpicking the end rows with me in the wagon pulled by horses to a time now where combines travel across the landscape with no human occupant at the steering wheel.

My first experience in plowing ground found my dad placed behind me on the WD Allis Chalmers tractor seat and instructing me how to plow a straight furrow.

"Drop the plow and then put the radiator cap on that far fence post and keep it there all the way across the field," he said.

I was nervous knowing that I would be graded on how straight that furrow ended up to be. But, I must have passed muster as after two trips across the 20-acre field, he jumped off the tractor and told me to finish the job.

I felt a sense of total exuberance behind that steering wheel!

Today's modern tractors feature my tablet's technology as a matter of course. The operator, if there is one, sits above the soil and watches multiple screens that provide all the information needed to seed, fertilize and treat the ground the tractor travels over.

I attended a national machinery show in Louisville a number of years ago and stood dumbfounded as the technology being installed in the machinery was shown to those mouth-gaping farmers standing in front of the machines.

On the downside, now it is almost impossible to fix or repair these newfangled pieces of equipment without calling a service center somewhere who-knows-where and having some remote mechanic figure out what's wrong.

That is a far cry from the day when if a piece of equipment failed on the farm, the farmer either fixed it themselves or called on a neighbor who knew how to repair the machine.

I hear there are efforts afoot to at least allow farmers to work on some of their own pieces of equipment, but there is money to be made in repair; hence, it is still to be seen if that effort ever comes to pass.

I've been having fun with my new tablet. I have downloaded applications that allow me to see what the weather is like in sunny Arizona, read about the latest political hubbub at the Capitol, check on my blood pressure, follow the exploits of the Minnesota Vikings and find out why our cucumbers didn't do so well in last year's garden.

I think I can do about anything on the dang thing. My new tablet does everything except spit!

But, my tablet still didn't come with a heavy red paper cover with the image of that magnificent Native American chief showing on the front of the box. Perhaps some advertising guru will come up with that idea. I think it would sell.

See you next time. Okay?

John Wetrosky
John Wetrosky (2022)

Opinion by John Wetrosky
