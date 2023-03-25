The Last Windrow: The grass was greener, until we returned home

A gas station cashier lauding the decreased price of eggs.

A bighorn sheep ram showing his backside to my camera.

A bunch of oil wells pumping.

A desert mega-flower bloom.

A bunch of people eagerly shoving money into slot machines.

All parts of our recent voyage to the southwestern plains.

By the time you read this column, I and my wife will have returned from our sojourn to warmer parts of the country. I will have again discovered the handle of my snow shovel, much to my chagrin.

Thoughts were for us to escape the long winter and return to the green, green grass of home. Not so fast, bucko. Winter has decided to stay awhile longer.

But, the trip was still worth the miles. One gains a certain perspective on trips like this. I always marvel at regardless of all the negative portrayal of our fellow citizens, for the most part, we really are a friendly people.

Yes, we do have our occasional grouch, but all in all we still hold the door open for each other. We still give up our seat on the bus for those with a bad hip (me). Drivers still allow you to merge with traffic.

I did notice that most of northern state populations must have moved to the south during the winter. I did know this has been the trend over the past decades, but the amount of new housing is truly amazing.

Cities that I traveled by in the early 1970s have grown out of their britches. That trend makes me wonder if there is something wrong with my thinking. I actually like winter! What's going on with that?

We saw giant cactus, blooming California poppies, wild burros, petroglyphs, wild burros, low water reservoirs, a wild bobcat and a coyote with the mange.

But, it was warm. I didn't have to pull out my winter jacket once.

I'm pulling that jacket out of storage again this week. The green, green grass of home. Ya, right. I should have known better. It's March.

See you next time. Okay?