99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

The Last Windrow: The good and the bad

An experience with a college journalism professor.

010723-last-windrow-journalism.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
By John Wetrosky
January 07, 2023 07:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

"Don't bring me any good news. Nobody reads it."

Those were words from my college journalism professor one cold winter day. He was a crusty guy who for some reason came back to the plains of South Dakota to teach journalism to a bunch of people like me who showed an interest in the profession. He had previously worked at the New York Times as a beat reporter. He saw the good, bad and ugly parts of society, but he believed that "bad and ugly" drew the most interest from newspaper readers.

I thought I was somewhat proficient in writing. I had received straight A's in my high school English classes. My teacher suggested that I look into the field of journalism if I ever got to college. Well, here I was sitting with this bald-headed guy who wore a three-day-old beard telling me not to bring him any good news. He wanted me to stir up some controversy or at least some reader interest.

He continued, "I hear that the dairy department at the college has come up with some new way of using cow's milk to fight cancer. I want you to go over and find the guy in charge of that project and do a news article for the college paper on that project." I could tell by the sound of his voice that he knew this was a "reach", but off I went.

Read more of 'The Last Windrow'
123122-last-windrow-outdoors-christmas.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Let's revisit 'Twelve Days of Christmas' as an outdoorsman
You'll save a lot of money and the lyrics really do work
December 31, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
122422-last-windrow-ugly-christmas-tree.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: A Christmas tradition - 'The Ugliest Little Christmas Tree'
As he does each year, columnist John Wetrosky shares the poem he wrote years ago for his 5-year-old daughter
December 24, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
121722-last-windrow-shepperd-boy.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Christmas play made sense to us farm kids
Pine River's John Wetrosky shares a Christmas story from his youth
December 17, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
121022-last-windrow-vikings-past.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: My faith in the Vikings is a bit subdued, and for good reason
It all stems from the football team's first Super Bowl appearance back in 1970
December 10, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
120322-last-windrow-pine-river-150.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Take a look back as Pine River gets ready to celebrate 150 years
City has come a long way since George Barclay founded it in 1873
December 03, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
112622-last-windrow-usa-blessings.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Let's give thanks for the multitude of blessings we share in this country
We are free to roam, to speak, to protest, to educate ourselves, to elect our representatives in government
November 26, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
pej-last-windrow-column-2022.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Reflecting on 40 years of writing columns
Columnist shares a few tips on writing a long-lasting column
November 19, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky

I found the guy responsible for the new, innovative project sitting alone in his paper littered office. I knocked on his door and he kindly waved me in. "What can I do for you?" he said. "I'm here to do a news article about the new project you are working on doing with the use of cow's milk in the field of cancer research." I stated. He looked surprised that I somehow knew about his project. "Well, I can tell you that we are working on something in that field, but I can't tell you anymore about it." he replied. "I'd be in trouble with those who are supplying the funds to do this project if I did." he said nervously.

ADVERTISEMENT

I seemed to have hit a dead end. "Well, at least can I report that such a project is being worked on here?" I asked. "That's about all you can say." he said. "I really can't tell you any more about it." I could see the professor was nervous about saying anything more and I thanked him for his time and left the office with a defeated feeling.

The news article I turned in for a grade was a piece of pablum and I knew it. So did my crusty journalism professor. At least he gave me a C+ for trying. I knew that all the time he knew that I wasn't going to get much information, but me doing the exercise was worth it. I did get a couple of lines of copy in the newsletter which were not very sensational.

I still remember that journalism professor's opening statement, "Don't bring me any good news. Nobody reads it. Put a bad news column beside a good news column and I'll tell you which the reader will read first." he said. I've found that to be mostly true over the years. Some attempts have been made to create a good-news-only newspaper or media show. Those tended to fail in the end. For some strange reason we humans are attracted to negative or sensational news. It's just the way we are.

But, I've decided that as I write these columns in the coming year, I'm not going to dissolve in the cesspool of all bad news. So, I probably wouldn't garner an A+ from my old professor, but at least I'll be able to sleep at night. I don't think he did.

See you next time! And, Happy New Year! Okay?

John Wetrosky
John Wetrosky (2022)

Related Topics: THE LAST WINDROWMEMBERS-ONLYHISTORY
By John Wetrosky
What to read next
010723.F.FF.GROWINGTOGETHER
Lifestyle
All-America award-winning flowers and vegetables for 2023
Gardening columnist Don Kinzler rounds up the 2023 All-America Selections winners.
January 07, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
card-games-1-metro.jpg
Local
Card Games: 500 results from Dec. 27, 2022, in Pine River listed
Play 500 on Tuesdays at the Pine River American Legion
January 07, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: The good life is a friendship away
New book on the scientific study of happiness borrows from an old book ... the Bible.
January 06, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
A man and a woman stand in a farm shop at a computer.
Columns
Farming is cool again with a younger generation
For most of us rooted in agriculture, farming has always been cool. But the realities and harshness of farming and ranching haven’t always made what feels cool a career choice or path.
January 06, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke