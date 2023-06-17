The Last Windrow: Tell me, do wood ticks serve any purpose?

Noah maybe should have fired his onboard loading rep before he floated the ark.

If Noah would have known that his employee had allowed two deer and two wood ticks to enter the ark two-by-two, he would no doubt have had a coronary. Someone should have checked the bill of lading before leaving the dock.

I grew up on a farm that was devoid of ticks. We had flies and box elder bugs and potato beetles, but nary a wood or deer tick (black-legged tick) was to be found on our body at the end of the day.

I first saw a tick when I saw my uncle dislodge one from the ear of his coonhound with the lit end of his cigarette. I tried that method on my sister one afternoon and she still wears the scar on her lower leg. Sorry Marilyn. But I did get the critter off.

I first came into contact with Minnesota's tick multitude when I accompanied a friend of mine on a trout fishing trip to a small stream just west of Pequot Lakes. The bubbling stream flowed through a tangle of tag alder branches and tall grass.

I didn't notice the tick army at the time because we were pulling brightly colored brook trout from the stream. Only when I returned to our cabin did I notice that I was covered with the blood-sucking critters.

It took me a week to completely rid myself. That was a time before the deer tick was introduced to this area where I now abide.

Wood ticks were considered relatively harmless at the time except for the bite and itch they created. I learned from other natives that ticks were a common occurrence and no real worry was expressed concerning one's health.

Mothers body checked their kids every day and picking ticks off pets was a daily chore. It was common knowledge that wood ticks cycled out during the summer and were not to be seen during the cold weather months.

Not so with the deer tick that arrived without much fanfare and decided to make a year of it.

Deer ticks have been proven to carry diseases that are not kind. I personally suffered from one of those a number of years ago after erecting my deer stand in our woods. Even though the pest was never detected by me, just the bite gave me an illness that I'll never forget.

I found out later that I had suffered a bout with ehrlichiosis. The disease hit me in the midst of a pheasant hunting trip in South Dakota, and by the time I returned home I had a fever hovering around 104 degrees and a headache that didn't leave me for a year.

How a bug so small could create such misery is beyond belief.

Since that occurrence, I've become wary of venturing through the tall grass and woods without spraying DEET or permethrin on my clothing. I'd take a bath in it if I could afford the cost of buying the treatment by the gallon.

If anyone can tell me the true need for having wood and deer ticks crawling around the land I would love to hear it. They hang by their hind legs on anything they can grab and wait for some unsuspecting human or animal to pass by when they drop silently to do their thing.

My brother-in-law even found one dangling from the peak of his garage roof last week as he was reshingling the building. Is there no limit to where these pests will go? I think not.

So, as far as Noah is concerned, in my book he flunked the test when it came to booking passengers on his ark. I'm sure the Almighty looked down on him and just shook his or her head. The snake in the Garden of Eden should have been enough trouble.

Be careful in the woods.

See you next time. Okay?