The Last Windrow: Summer is slowly slipping away from us

I'm sorry to report this to you summer heat lovers, but just last week I saw a pickup towing a trailer loaded with a rusty snowblower, heading north.

Summer is showing its age. Those who relish temps in the high 90s and frolic in the sun-baked waters are silently being reminded that the days are getting shorter. Even though an occasional heat wave may rear its ugly head, we're headed on summer's down slope.

Read more of 'The Last Windrow'





My friend, Harlan, now since passed to his reward, got no better pleasure than entering the morning coffee cafe a day after the longest daylight of year and uttering the phrase, "Well, the days are getting shorter! Better start stacking your wood!"

You could hear a communal groan coming from most of the early morning coffee slurpers, but not all of them — I being one who welcomed Harlan's annual pronouncement.

There are many signs that our summer is slipping away. Advertisements for kids' back-to-school supplies are popping up in the local papers. Discounted summer clothing hangs outside storefronts. Deals on garden hoes and hoses are offered, and this year's seed catalogs are being found in the recycling bins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young goose goslings are suddenly showing up nearly the same size as their parents. Some songbirds have already begun to migrate lest they become entangled in an early snowstorm. Mice have begun to find their way into houses.

I visited with one of our local hardware stores last week and the owner related that mouse traps are flying out of the store.

I took a short spin on the 8N Ford tractor last week up north of our house into the deep woods. There are signs of late summer showing up.

Poison ivy leaves are beginning to turn purple. I found a pin cherry tree from which I and my wife procured enough fruit to make a couple of jars of the best tasting jelly on the planet.

A decaying oak log produced a basket full of "chicken of the woods" mushrooms. Although there were deer flies aplenty, I know from experience that their time is limited and soon they will be no more as they cycle out for the season.

The seeds that we started in our basement in March have now turned into plants that will produce vegetables for the freezer. We've managed to keep the deer at bay with an assortment of electric wires, deer deterrent spray and night lights.

I also plugged in a portable radio and tuned it into a talk radio station noted for ranting politicians. I turned up the volume and let it play during the nighttime hours.

Evidently deer don't like politicians any better than the general public and the tactic seems to be working. So far the neighbors haven't objected.

ADVERTISEMENT

The signs of summer slipping by are apparent. If we could bottle the cool breezes we've had lately and sell them to those in the deep South, we would all be millionaires.

But, I'm happy to languish up here where a Canadian cool front is just up the street.

Sorry, sun lovers. Soak it up while you can. Harlan would have spoken his forecast by this date.

The days are getting shorter. That rusty snowblower was an omen.

See you next time. Okay?