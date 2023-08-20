The Last Windrow: Spam should be eaten, not spoken

During my farm kid days, I thought Spam was something my mother was cooking for noon lunch.

My dad hated the stuff. He said it reminded him of the rations he received during his stint with the Army Air Corps in India during World War II. I ate the canned meat with relish, leaving him to dine on his favorite — boiled potatoes and lean beef.

To each his own.

Today, Spam is still sold by the tons, but there is another kind of spam that has invaded my cellphone and computer on seemingly regular occasions.

Anyone who owns one of these contrivances knows exactly of what I speak. Messages that make no sense that come from places we've never heard of. If one happens to tap into one of these messages, woe be to you.

Modern phone technology has its dark side.

Internet spam wasn't a problem in the days before technology took over the phone lines. Seldom did the ringer phone on our farmhouse wall deliver our "ring" without someone on the other end whom we knew or wanted to talk to.

Party lines were common with any number of neighbors connected at the same time. The practice called "rubbering" was practiced by many, including my mother. A person could tell who was calling who simply by hearing certain rings on the phone.

I caught my mother "rubbering" in on a conversation one afternoon. She had her hand placed over the mouthpiece so as not to be detected by those carrying on the conversation. After she hung up the receiver, I asked her if she didn't think it was a bit rude to listen in on another's conversation.

Said told me flatly, "How am I supposed to find out the news if I don't know what's being talked about!"

End of discussion.

There was no 911 number to call in case of an emergency. There was, however, a ring that amounted to an emergency call when everyone on the line was told to pick up the receiver. If one heard seven long rings in a row, it meant trouble was on the landscape.

I heard that series of rings twice. Once when a neighbor's barn caught on fire and burned to the ground. The other emergency ring came when the Floyd River experienced a flash flood that was about to wash out the community of Hinton.

After hearing those seven rings, farm folks from around the area showed up a mile east of the flooding stream. We were ferried across the flowing water on a red M Farmall tractor to a dike where sandbagging was taking place. My dad and I each carried sandbags along the decaying dike in mud up almost to our knees.

Long story short, with the effort of those who answered that emergency phone call, the town was saved from being flooded. Those seven rings were not spam.

Little did phone company owner Lamar Jones know where phone technology was headed when he strung his telephone wires across fields and livestock yards. He was focused on finding routes whereby his wires wouldn't be hooked by silage choppers and where hogs wouldn't chew through the cables.

Both of these things happened on our farm. Lamar wasn't happy.

I was in up to my elbows in sharpening my lawn mower blades on a hot day last spring. Sweat dripped off my nose and mosquitoes bit my neck as I tried to loosen the bolts holding the blades to the mower. I was not in a good mood when I heard the cellphone in my basement ring.

I was expecting a call back for a medical appointment. I dropped my wrenches and hustled to the basement. I poked the "receive" icon on my cellphone and the voice on the other end said, "We're calling you with an offer on a discounted trip to Puerto Rico!"

Spam. I said some words to the person I didn't know and hung up.

Spam should be eaten, not spoken.

See you next time. Okay?