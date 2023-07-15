The Last Windrow: Pine River celebration brings back family reunion memories

Funny, I'm sitting here typing this column while wearing a T-shirt that says I'm celebrating a 150th anniversary.

I don't feel that old. Actually, I'm only half that age, but my adopted community is that old. It was reunion time in our town of Pine River last week.

The town residents threw a heck of a party and people came from all around the globe just to revisit the place where they were either born or grew up. Tears were shed, handshakes were made and stories were told — some true, some not so true, but interesting anyway.

I got to thinking of the many family reunions I experienced while growing up on that piece of northwest Iowa sod that I called home. Most of my relatives were farmers and there were many of them.

I had 38 first cousins on one side and I might have missed a few, but let it be said that at reunion time the yard was full of kids laughing, screaming, crying or just hiding out. My brother lost the tip of his finger on a water pump-jack belt and blood was also shed on one of those occasions. He still talks about it.

My folks have since passed on, so I'm comfortable revealing that I tasted my first beer at one of those reunions. The livestock tank was full of water and ice and below the surface lay uncountable bottles of pop and some beer bottles. One of my older cousins (and I won't divulge which one) somehow snuck out a bottle of Grain Belt from the tank, popped the cap and handed it to me.

The liquid inside looked so clear and bubbly. It was beautiful to see. I took a gulp and decided that I would abstain from drinking beer for life as I gasped and spit it out. I think my cousin knew the outcome before I ever took a swig.

There was always some added excitement to the day. Those were the days when high powered firecrackers were still sold. Cherry bombs and silver salutes, as I recall. Each packed a punch.

My uncle raised fat cattle on the farm where the reunion took place one year. Unfortunately, one of the cousins (and I won't say who) touched off one of those blasts, sending the fat cattle through two fences and into a standing cornfield.

We spent the afternoon rounding up steers and waiting for the main meal course to be served. I don't believe he hosted the reunion after that time.

Farms could be dangerous places for kids on reunion day. My Uncle Julius had a shorthorn bull inside his barn corral. We were warned not to go near it or get inside the pen. We were told, and had no reason to argue, that Uncle Julius never went into that pen without a lit torch.

Evidently the bull wasn't afraid of much except a lit torch. Although some of us were double-dared to enter and see what would happen, no one took up the dare. Probably why I'm still here writing this today.

Reunions will be happening all over the country in the coming warm weather months. It's tough to host such an event in the winter up here on the tundra when the watermelons would freeze in those livestock tanks and the pie would be served on Popsicle sticks.

My adopted town of Pine River celebrated 150 years last week. It's looking pretty good for its age. Wish I could say the same for myself.

See you next time. Okay?