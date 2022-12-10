Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

The Last Windrow: My faith in the Vikings is a bit subdued, and for good reason

It all stems from the football team's first Super Bowl appearance back in 1970

121022-last-windrow-vikings-past.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Opinion by John Wetrosky
December 10, 2022 07:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

They broke my heart in 1970, just before the cows were milked. I've never fully recovered.

I've held back on commenting on the Minnesota Vikings this fall. Although they've experienced a tremendous year so far, my faith in them to continue on to another Super Bowl is subdued.

Read more of 'The Last Windrow'
121722-last-windrow-shepperd-boy.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Christmas play made sense to us farm kids
Pine River's John Wetrosky shares a Christmas story from his youth
December 17, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
120322-last-windrow-pine-river-150.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Take a look back as Pine River gets ready to celebrate 150 years
City has come a long way since George Barclay founded it in 1873
December 03, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
112622-last-windrow-usa-blessings.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Let's give thanks for the multitude of blessings we share in this country
We are free to roam, to speak, to protest, to educate ourselves, to elect our representatives in government
November 26, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
pej-last-windrow-column-2022.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Reflecting on 40 years of writing columns
Columnist shares a few tips on writing a long-lasting column
November 19, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
111222-last-windrow-pheasant-hunt.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: A young farmboy's pheasant hunt
I've never forgotten that hunt or the boy who was on the track
November 12, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
110422-last-windrow-deer-stand.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Lessons will be learned - and remembered - in the deer stand
Pine River columnist John Wetrosky shares what he's learned from many years in his deer stand
November 04, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
102922-last-windrow-south-dakota.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: A memorable trip through South Dakota, even without a shotgun for hunting birds
Columnist John Wetrosky takes a trip down Memory Lane through the Coyote State where he used to hunt
October 29, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky

That feeling goes back to that day in January 1970, when the vaunted "Purple People Eaters" defense was shredded by a little known quarterback wearing a red uniform from Kansas City, Len Dawson.

In my youthful mind and in the minds of a majority of sportscasters, there was no way the Vikings would come away from that game without a victory.

It was with those lofty ideas floating in my head that I settled down in front of the farmhouse TV set with a bowl of popcorn awaiting the demise of this former American Football League wannabe team.

ADVERTISEMENT

It didn't take long for those ideas to head south and leave me with that nauseous feeling that only comes with a bad case of the flu.

The Vikings quarterback, Joe Kapp, had proven to be a blood and guts quarterback throughout that long ago season. He was gutsy and somehow always found his way into the end zone.

He was famous for throwing his "wounded duck" passes to the likes of Gene Washington and John Henderson. Bill "Boom Boom" Brown busted through the line like a knife cutting through melted butter and Dave "Can Do North Dakota" Osborn pushed through opponents' lines like a sodbuster plow.

The purple defense featured Alan "The Judge" Page, Carl Eller, Jim "Wrong Way" Marshall and Gary Larson along with Karl Kussulke, Paul Krause, Wally Hilgenberg, Roy Winston and Lonnie Warrick.

Opposing offensive players quaked in their spiked shoes as they stared across the line at this formidable bunch of purple clad players. There was no way that any team should have been able to withstand the onslaught.

Well ... I'm here to tell ya, there was a way.

Before Bud Grant knew what hit him, the Purple were playing catch up. Not until the third quarter did the team score a touchdown, and by that time my hopes had been dashed like a wooden ship hitting the rocks during a hurricane.

The Chiefs' placekicker, Jan Stenerud, consistently kicked field goals and two touchdowns in between sent my team back to the tundra with their horned helmets in their hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three more Super Bowl tries after that didn't produce a different result.

So you see, even though this year's team has some extraordinary athletes and thrills have come on a regular basis, I'm not holding my breath for a Super Bowl win this year.

I know my pheasant hunting friends out in Amherst, South Dakota, at Todd's Place are relishing this Vikings season. I'm suggesting that they not bet the farm on winning it all.

Todd is the eternal optimist though and I wish him luck.

Lest you think that after four Super Bowl losses I'm not rooting for the Vikings! Far from it, I'm all for another run for the ring.

Exuberant? No, not quite.

I left for the milk barn early on Jan. 11, 1970, with a case of purple depression. I've not yet recovered and what year is it? 2022?

I've got to find a way to get through the purple haze. A Super Bowl win would do it. We'll see.

ADVERTISEMENT

See you next time. Okay?

John Wetrosky
John Wetrosky (2022)

Related Topics: THE LAST WINDROWMEMBERS-ONLYHISTORYFOOTBALL
Opinion by John Wetrosky
What to read next
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: The unrealistic expectations for Christmas
"There is nothing as humans that we can do to better the Christmas story. Period. ... The rest is just human trappings."
December 23, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
122322-pete-abler-christmas-hope.jpg
Members Only
Columns
As I See It: A Christmas of hope
Columnist Pete Abler shares thoughts on Christmas
December 23, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Pete Abler
E6B4F82C-4722-47E2-87F6-5F33EB000832.PNG
Columns
Why Scandinavian-heritage Americans eat lutefisk -- with one exception
Katie Pinke reflects on her family's Christmas lutefisk tradition and the one year they didn't follow it.
December 23, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
122322-grims-grub-figgy-pudding.jpg
Lifestyle
Grim's Grub: A Christmas food too powerful?
What do trespassing, addictive behavior, witchcraft and arson have to do with this once famous Christmas dish?
December 22, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler