The Last Windrow: My faith in the Vikings is a bit subdued, and for good reason

They broke my heart in 1970, just before the cows were milked. I've never fully recovered.

I've held back on commenting on the Minnesota Vikings this fall. Although they've experienced a tremendous year so far, my faith in them to continue on to another Super Bowl is subdued.

That feeling goes back to that day in January 1970, when the vaunted "Purple People Eaters" defense was shredded by a little known quarterback wearing a red uniform from Kansas City, Len Dawson.

In my youthful mind and in the minds of a majority of sportscasters, there was no way the Vikings would come away from that game without a victory.

It was with those lofty ideas floating in my head that I settled down in front of the farmhouse TV set with a bowl of popcorn awaiting the demise of this former American Football League wannabe team.

It didn't take long for those ideas to head south and leave me with that nauseous feeling that only comes with a bad case of the flu.

The Vikings quarterback, Joe Kapp, had proven to be a blood and guts quarterback throughout that long ago season. He was gutsy and somehow always found his way into the end zone.

He was famous for throwing his "wounded duck" passes to the likes of Gene Washington and John Henderson. Bill "Boom Boom" Brown busted through the line like a knife cutting through melted butter and Dave "Can Do North Dakota" Osborn pushed through opponents' lines like a sodbuster plow.

The purple defense featured Alan "The Judge" Page, Carl Eller, Jim "Wrong Way" Marshall and Gary Larson along with Karl Kussulke, Paul Krause, Wally Hilgenberg, Roy Winston and Lonnie Warrick.

Opposing offensive players quaked in their spiked shoes as they stared across the line at this formidable bunch of purple clad players. There was no way that any team should have been able to withstand the onslaught.

Well ... I'm here to tell ya, there was a way.

Before Bud Grant knew what hit him, the Purple were playing catch up. Not until the third quarter did the team score a touchdown, and by that time my hopes had been dashed like a wooden ship hitting the rocks during a hurricane.

The Chiefs' placekicker, Jan Stenerud, consistently kicked field goals and two touchdowns in between sent my team back to the tundra with their horned helmets in their hands.

Three more Super Bowl tries after that didn't produce a different result.

So you see, even though this year's team has some extraordinary athletes and thrills have come on a regular basis, I'm not holding my breath for a Super Bowl win this year.

I know my pheasant hunting friends out in Amherst, South Dakota, at Todd's Place are relishing this Vikings season. I'm suggesting that they not bet the farm on winning it all.

Todd is the eternal optimist though and I wish him luck.

Lest you think that after four Super Bowl losses I'm not rooting for the Vikings! Far from it, I'm all for another run for the ring.

Exuberant? No, not quite.

I left for the milk barn early on Jan. 11, 1970, with a case of purple depression. I've not yet recovered and what year is it? 2022?

I've got to find a way to get through the purple haze. A Super Bowl win would do it. We'll see.

See you next time. Okay?