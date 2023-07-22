The Last Windrow: Midseason Twins update is a bit dismal

Well, it's time to pay the piper.

This being the halfway point of the Minnesota Twins baseball season forces me to face the music and give you an update on how the pinstripers are doing this season.

For some of you, you could care less. For some of you who might show a vague interest in the team and for those who are fervent fans of the Twins, this one's for you!

Read more of 'The Last Windrow'





Some of you might remember that I had the Twins barely winning their division this season with a record of 88 wins and 74 losses (88-74). I'm sad to say that to reach my lofty goal, the team would have to go 43 and 28 (43-28) for the rest of the season.

It don't look good, folks.

ADVERTISEMENT

As this column is written, the team is one-half game out of first place with a record of 45 wins and 46 losses (45-46). Not much to brag about there.

Fortunately, they are playing in the worst division in the majors and somehow have risen to the top of the heap due mostly to their sometimes stellar pitching.

I was basing my original prognostication on the hope that someone in the lineup would be able to hit. Drive in some runners. Hit a few home runs.

With the batting talent in the dugout, that shouldn't be too much to ask for. They are getting paid to hit, I believe. Watching the bases load up and not seeing a runner cross home plate is frustrating, to say the least.

Is there a doctor in the house? If so, is he or she accredited?

There have been enough injuries on the field and other places that would fill an emergency ward. The situation is dire when you can't name one of the outfielders because the mainstays are rubbing lineament into their sore muscles or broken bones.

I'm surprised their isn't a Red Cross tent somewhere on the grounds.

One of the items in my March forecast has come true. There are Twins pitchers who have actually been permitted to pitch more than four innings. Heck, we even had a couple last to the end! That is refreshing.

ADVERTISEMENT

I thought those days were gone with the likes of Jack Morris and Frankie Viola and Bert Blyleven. But, there is a spark of hope on the mound.

Now if only the hitting could improve to help out a good pitching performance. I think Sonny Grey is going to need some therapy at the end of the year due to his great pitching and bad win/loss record. I feel for the guy.

But I shouldn't complain. My editor in South Dakota's favorite team is the Kansas City Royals. The team is mired in last place with a 26 and 65 win-loss record. Sorry about that, LeeAnne!

They call it a "re-building" year. Not that it makes you feel any better.

To end this mournful, but hopeful Twins column I must say that the team might actually pull themselves together before the end of the season and take the division. Don't count on it though.

The coach is giving pep talks and the crowd is getting restless, so anything can happen.

I'm just happy that my satellite provider doesn't carry the games. I just check the score once or twice an evening while watching a lion chew on a hyena on a wildlife channel. I know who wins that battle.

Go Twins!

ADVERTISEMENT

See you next time. Okay?