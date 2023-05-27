The Last Windrow: Memorial Day weekend is the true boating season opener

About the closest thing to a boat I was acquainted with during my growing up years on the farm was my Uncle Frank's wooden rowboat.

Uncle Frank kept his prize padlocked to a post driven into the bottom of a nearby gravel pit near Hawarden, Iowa. Evidently, he had permission from the sandpit owner to float his boat there.

My cousin and I borrowed Uncle Frank's boat one day, but we forgot to get the padlock key; hence, we pulled the post and floated around the sandpit all morning with the post and chain occupying one seat.

My uncle had forgotten to tell us there were no oars in the boat, but we rectified that omission by securing two board planks from the shoreline and used them to propel us across the water. We felt like we were on the ocean.

Memorial Day weekend signals the "real" beginning of the boating season in my part of Minnesota, and I would think in other parts of the country that have lakes or rivers as well. The fishing opener sees anglers towing their boats to and fro; but for the general population, this Memorial Day weekend really sees boats of all types hitting the water with a summer full of boating enjoyment swimming in their owners' collective heads.

I've experienced a number of boats since that day on the sandpit. There were the boats my parents inherited when they purchased a resort. There were leaking duck boats. There was what was called a "guide boat" in the early 1970s when I worked at a bait and tackle shop.

I remember that boat was not one you would desire during a storm. The flat bow of the boat tended to dive into a high wave, and if not careful, the boat operator and his crew could end up at the bottom of a lake.

It was with pleasure and relief that I sent that boat packing and purchased a V-hull vessel that cut through waves like a sharp knife.

Pontoons have become increasingly popular over the past 25 years and we now have one. I'm not sure if it is my age to blame, but I've found this floating picnic table to be rather pleasing.

There is something to be said about casually drifting across the water with a beverage in your hand and a bag of chips within reach. One can fish from these pontoons, but why fish when you can eat snacks or watch your kids dive off the deck?

Pontoons have their advantages.

Canoes and kayaks will also be seen throughout the summer. My wife cut her eyeteeth on paddling a canoe. I consider her an expert.

Our first experience in a canoe found me in the rear seat acting like a 6-horsepower motor while my wife, sitting in the bow, kept telling me to relax.

"We're not in a race!" she would yell over her right shoulder.

A video would have shown us doing circles and figure eights in the middle of Lake One. I did learn to slow my pace over time. We're still married.

We put our pontoon in the lake just this week. It floats at my brother-in-law's dock, ready to accept its first passengers of the year.

At least we won't have to pull a post from the bottom of the lake and use planks to push us across the lake. My Uncle Frank would have been amazed. He always wondered how that post got into his rowboat.

See you next time. Okay?