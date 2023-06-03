The Last Windrow: Maintaining a small farm frame of mind

"Well, now it's up to God, the weather and the markets."

Those were the words spoken by my dad as he pulled up the two row corn planter at the end of the field that day so many years ago. He had just finished planting corn on his 40-acre Iowa farm field.

Prior to that day we had already seeded oats and the first crop of alfalfa was showing signs of maturing.

I watched as he leaned against the dusty tractor tire, hand rolled his cigarette and lit it by striking the blue tip of a wooden match on the top button of his bib overall suspender. I don't need a modern cellphone picture to recall the scene.

"Farming is going to get bigger," he told me.

That was the first of June,1958.

I was thinking about that day and how things have changed in farm country the other day as I watched a corn planter that featured at least 24 rows being pulled across a section size field.

I doubt if you could have turned that machine around in some of our small farm fields. There is a reason that most of the section fence lines have disappeared in recent history. Every machine has increased in size as have the farms on which they are now used.

Those of my age were probably the last to live the "true" small farm experience. One of the reasons I write this column. Those farms were not geared to produce food for the mega-markets. The word "efficiency" had not yet entered into the farm vocabulary.

The produce that came off those lands was used to support those many farm families that dotted the countryside. The idea of "feeding the world" had not yet really taken hold. Our farm produce fed us, bought our clothing, paid the electric bill and all the other bills that came from maintaining a small farm lifestyle.

Whatever was left over was shipped to market or traded in one of the local creameries or produce centers. There weren't many Certificates of Deposits or futures options in most farm families' savings accounts.

Some of my age are nostalgic about those small rural landscapes of those earlier years. We tend to cluster around antique tractor and machinery shows thinking of how things have changed in our lifetimes.

Some of us have actually purchased some of those vintage tractors and some even use them to till their gardens. I use a little 8N Ford to plow our garden and still enjoy seeing the plow turn the earth behind it.

Being close to the earth and smelling the aroma of new turned earth takes me back to those early days when I sat atop a much more powerful tractor.

Farm things have gotten bigger. There is no computer monitor on that 8N Ford tractor.

My wife and I just finished planting our garden last week. That plot of land will grow more than we can eat. We're not going to be able to "feed the world," but we'll be feeding ourselves and some relatives and friends with the produce that will come.

I didn't need a 24-row planter or a 40-foot disc harrow to do my farming.

Now it's up to God, the weather and our weeding ability. No worries about the markets. I'm still in the small farm frame of mind. I like it that way.

Some days I think the country would have been better off if that way of farming still existed.

But, farming got bigger. Just like Dad said it would back in 1958.

See you next time. Okay?

