The Last Windrow: Let's give thanks for the multitude of blessings we share in this country

We are free to roam, to speak, to protest, to educate ourselves, to elect our representatives in government

Opinion by John Wetrosky
November 26, 2022 07:01 AM
"Would you please pass the dressing!"

Those were usually the first words heard around my family's long ago Thanksgiving dinner table on the farm.

Everyone who gathered at that long table knew they were basically there for two things: the noon prayer to give thanks and the Bohemian turkey dressing.

We could have all gone home satisfied with just those two things happening.

The newspapers will be full of Thanksgiving weekend ads this week. Actually, the advertising will be geared toward the Christmas holidays when shoppers throw caution to the winds and head out in search of a gift that won't be returned the day after Christmas.

There is always hope.

This year the Black Friday sales started in October so the bloom is off the rose on that promotion. I think consumers have figured out that if they hold out long enough, prices will become more attractive.

I'm of the opinion that shopping should hold off at least until the Thanksgiving weekend is past, but I'm sure I'm in the minority.

The coming holiday should cause us to give thanks for the multitude of blessings we share in this country. We should be reminded that most of the world does not share in these assets.

Even with the tumult of the recent elections, there are many things that give us a quality of life that many nonAmericans envy.

We are free to roam, to speak, to protest, to educate ourselves, to elect our representatives in government. Just those few items make living in this country special no matter what the political pundits or media say.

And the Vikings are winning this year too! One more thing to give thanks for!

I do have a suggestion for the coming weekend. I suggest that from Thanksgiving Day through the following Sunday, no negative news reports come across the airwaves unless there is an invasion or some other life-threatening catastrophe.

We all need a breather from the constant drumbeat of negative reports. I know I'm not being realistic, but just think — wouldn't that change a human's perspective just a bit? I think it would.

I've hinted to my wife about creating the Bohemian dressing again this year. She's become a pro at the messy dish. Watching this concoction being made is not for those who have a weak stomach. But, the end product is worth it!

I'll relish the aroma of the baking dressing when I rise in the morning, much as I did as a kid getting up to milk cows on the farm of long ago.

You can have your turkey, cranberries, sweet potatoes, deviled eggs and pumpkin pie a la mode. Just say the prayer and please pass me over that Bohemian dressing at the other end of the table. I know it won't last long.

Happy Thanksgiving! And, see you next time. Okay?

