The Last Windrow: Learning how to string a fence can be a valuable lesson

"The hogs are out!"

Most farm kids who are now my age probably heard that phrase more than once during our growing up years on small farms. The first thing that would come to my mind was that there was a break in a fence somewhere on the property.

The other thought was the fear that some wavering farmer in a car would plow into one of the swine and an attorney would become involved.

A local organization in our community put out the word last week that they would be hosting a seminar on fence building. Experts in the field would be present to describe what makes a good fence, and one of the exercises would be how to erect a strong corner post.

For those who don't know what a corner post is, it is placed at the corner of the property and anchors the fence in up to four directions. It is a key to having a sturdy and strong fence.

I believe it rises to the level of being an art.

Through my years on the farm, both actually working the farm and hunting the properties around our farm, I became accustomed to encountering a number of different fencing techniques.

One could easily tell if the landowner knew what he or she was doing in regard to fencing or if those same farmers kind of used their own method in stringing the barbed wire.

There were fences that were stretched tight enough to play a tune. They were the elite of the fencing world. No large critter would even think about trying to get to the other side.

If I came to one of these fencelines while chasing a rooster pheasant, I could easily use the wire-like stepladder steps to get over.

There were other fencelines that sagged and sometimes weren't event stapled to a post. I learned early on that if a cow or pig happened to find such a fence, they were free to roam the countryside.

It seemed to me that the owners of these fencelines believed in the "free range" concept of livestock pasturing. It wasn't unusual to see them rounding up their cattle on a Sunday morning before church services.

I mentioned earlier in this column the building of a corner post. These were essential to a good fenceline.

One occasion that I remember so well involved my dad and I setting a corner post next door to our neighbor's cattle yard. Dad was particular about this activity and we were totally involved with getting the posts in place and bracing them to that wire so it could be stretched adequately.

We had not been watching out for the neighbor's 2-ton Holstein bull, which was known to not be a friendly beast.

We were bent over a post hole when we heard a "huff, huff" right behind us. We both looked up at the same time to see the huge bull staring at us from about 3 feet away.

The bull was pawing the ground and mucus hung from the ring in the bull's nose.

"Get on the tractor slowly, kick it in gear and let's get out of here!" my dad whispered.

The bull remained behind the small electric fence wire that was the only thing between it and us. A call was placed to the neighbor when we arrived home and the bull was put in a different pasture until our fence was in place.

One remembers times like that.

I doubt if I'll be able to attend the upcoming fence seminar, but I know it will be a service to those who haven't had the experience of stringing wire.

Our garden has an electric fence around it to deter deer and every time I look at that thin wire I remember that Holstein bull and our exit from its vicinity.

It's a farm fence memory.

See you next time. Okay?