The Last Windrow: Lakes Bluegrass Festival evokes fond memories

I cut my music eye teeth on "Foggy Mountain Breakdown" by Flatt and Scruggs.

Riding along with my young bachelor uncles on the way to a coon hunting adventure, the staticky sound of bluegrass music coming from their AM radio filled my 12-year old ears.

Read more of 'The Last Windrow'





I'll no doubt be hearing that tune again this week at the Lakes Bluegrass Festival in my community of Pine River.

Recently, bluegrass music has become more popular with a generation or two younger than me. And for those who don't know, this is not blues or jazz.

Bluegrass tunes spring from the eastern mountains of America and have percolated into the fabric of modern day folks who gravitate to the heartfelt and soulful sounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

With few exceptions, this is music played with acoustic instruments. An occasional drum set is seen and maybe an electric guitar, but the emphasis is on the strings.

The vocals feature low basses and high tenors. And the harmonies are flawless.

Some used to call bluegrass "hillbilly" music, and really that's where it first got its roots. There weren't many electrical plug-ins in the remote mountains of Appalachia, hence the reliance on acoustic instruments.

But people like Dolly Parton, the Statler Brothers, Rhonda Vincent, Marty Stuart and other Grand Ole Opry stars have brought the music out of the hills and to front stage.

And people love it.

Just like I did so long ago, riding in the backseat of my uncle's 1949 Chevy with a long-eared bluetick coonhound licking my face, listening to Bill Monroe's Bluegrass Boys singing "Blue Moon of Kentucky!"

I'll be in the seats this weekend remembering.

See you next time. OK?

ADVERTISEMENT