6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Opinion Columns

The Last Windrow: Lakes Bluegrass Festival evokes fond memories

Columnist John Wetrosky remembers liking bluegrass music at age 12

082623-last-windrow-bluegrass-memories.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Opinion by John Wetrosky
Today at 6:57 AM

I cut my music eye teeth on "Foggy Mountain Breakdown" by Flatt and Scruggs.

Riding along with my young bachelor uncles on the way to a coon hunting adventure, the staticky sound of bluegrass music coming from their AM radio filled my 12-year old ears.

Read more of 'The Last Windrow'

I'll no doubt be hearing that tune again this week at the Lakes Bluegrass Festival in my community of Pine River.

2017 Lakes Bluegrass Festival
Community
Big names tuning up for Lakes Bluegrass Festival in Pine River
Nationally known bluegrass artists coming to annual festival Aug. 23-27, 2023
5d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Recently, bluegrass music has become more popular with a generation or two younger than me. And for those who don't know, this is not blues or jazz.

Bluegrass tunes spring from the eastern mountains of America and have percolated into the fabric of modern day folks who gravitate to the heartfelt and soulful sounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

With few exceptions, this is music played with acoustic instruments. An occasional drum set is seen and maybe an electric guitar, but the emphasis is on the strings.

The vocals feature low basses and high tenors. And the harmonies are flawless.

Some used to call bluegrass "hillbilly" music, and really that's where it first got its roots. There weren't many electrical plug-ins in the remote mountains of Appalachia, hence the reliance on acoustic instruments.

But people like Dolly Parton, the Statler Brothers, Rhonda Vincent, Marty Stuart and other Grand Ole Opry stars have brought the music out of the hills and to front stage.

And people love it.

Just like I did so long ago, riding in the backseat of my uncle's 1949 Chevy with a long-eared bluetick coonhound licking my face, listening to Bill Monroe's Bluegrass Boys singing "Blue Moon of Kentucky!"

I'll be in the seats this weekend remembering.

See you next time. OK?

ADVERTISEMENT

John Wetrosky
John Wetrosky (2022)

Opinion by John Wetrosky
What To Read Next
Growing-Together.82223.1.jpg
Lifestyle
Vital time for lawn care is fast approaching
4m ago
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Expressing gratitude for earthly angels
34m ago
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
card-games-2-metro.jpg
Local
Card Games: Week of Aug. 14, 2023, results listed
2h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
4228986+0402_pl-patriot-perspective.jpg
Columns
Patriot Perspective: Every student receives free breakfast and lunch every day
17h ago
 · 
By  Patty Buell
031421_master-gardener-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Extension Master Gardener volunteer program open through Oct. 1
18h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Local
Pine River business receives $10,000 revitalization grant
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
CroppedHeadshot.jfif
Columns
Finding my way back home
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Fraki