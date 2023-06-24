The Last Windrow: I still appreciate our narrow, sand road

"We don't want a hard surfaced road. We like it the way it is."

Such were the words spoken by my neighbor and myself at a village council meeting many years ago. The council was drawing up future plans for the community. Today planners call it a "visioning process."

One of the items on the agenda that night was the future of roads throughout the city.

I come from a time before blacktopped roads. The road that passed by our farm was covered with gravel.

As a kid, I found it amusing and fun to sit in the middle of that road and make sand piles, pretending to be an engineer.

That fun ended one day when Wilfred Lahrs found me in his car's path and he helped me to the side of the road and squealed on me to my dad. I found other places to play engineer.

Graveled roads in that part of northwest Iowa gradually were changed to what were and probably are still called "farm to market" roads. That meant the ditches were widened, high hills were cut down and hard surfaces were applied to the roadbed.

The road that passed by our farm buildings was no different, and one day construction equipment showed up and the road was tarred.

The new roadbeds became very popular with the citizenry and put an end to getting stuck in the muck at various times of the year.

But, I thought something was lost as well. I found it an adventure to traverse the old road system with the threat of getting stuck any time or losing a hubcap when the road became "wash-boarded."

My dad didn't see it that way. He loved a smooth surface when the pedal hit the metal.

When I moved to northern Minnesota in the early 1970s, there were still narrow, unpaved country roads throughout the countryside. Roads where the trees and brush came up to meet car fenders.

I discovered that many residents who hunted liked the close proximity of the forest. Even though road hunting for ruffed grouse was frowned on by some, many a dinner plate saw fresh grouse for supper as a result of those narrow, graveled roads.

Those who participated in that pursuit won't admit it, but I'm here to tell you that it was a part of everyday life in the forested areas of Minnesota. Pheasant hunters would never do such a thing in South Dakota — wink, wink.

But back to the road that I mentioned at the beginning of this column. It remains a narrow, sand road buffered on each side by a variety of trees and low bushes. Wild roses are now just in bloom and chokecherries and pin cherries are ripening and hanging within easy reach.

Deer, turkeys, bobcats, bear and timberwolves have been seen hurrying across our road when surprised by any car moving by. I still can spot a ruffed grouse sitting close to the edge of this road, but they have become rather rare here and I pass by without a thought of a shotgun.

My neighbor and I probably stunned the village council when we requested that our rustic road not be tarred. We told them we appreciated the gesture, but we would rather leave things the way they were.

The council obliged. We had preserved just a short bit of what Minnesota rural roads used to look like. My neighbor and I both felt better about that.

As John Denver wrote, "Country roads, take me home / To the place I belong."

See you next time. Okay?