Opinion Columns

The Last Windrow: I might just have one more musky trip in me

Pine River columnist considers his daughter's request to go musky fishing


Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Opinion by John Wetrosky
Today at 6:57 AM

My daughter suggested just last week that I might be interested in taking her musky fishing sometime before the snow falls.

I'm considering it.

I cut my eye teeth on pulling bottom-feeding, yellow-bellied bullheads from Buck Hageman's creek. In the day, that was an exciting time for me.



The king of freshwater game fish, the musky, had not yet entered my farm boy mind.

Years later by happenstance, I ended up working in a bait shop in northern Minnesota. Waters where the giant fish was known to reside.

I couldn't resist the challenge of boating one of the "tigers" and I set out to do so.

Three years and a small fortune in fishing tackle later, I still hadn't brought a musky to net. Although I had many "follows" up to the boat, none had yet chosen to hook itself up to me.

But those follows gave me inspiration to keep trying.

My moment of glory came during one of the first International Muskies Inc. tournaments. I was fishing the tourney with two of my old guide friends.

On a foggy morning in September, a giant mouth opened up at boat side and inhaled my lure. My first musky weighed in at just under 29 pounds.

The tourney had a weight division in those days and my fish secured third place in the event behind two 30 pounders.

Since that day a good number of muskies have come to my boat. I retired from chasing them after a 52-inch fish was landed with my wife at the net. That was a fish I'll never forget.

Why retire, you ask? Just ask me about my worn out shoulders, banged up knuckles, bad hip and weak knees. All caused to some extent from years of casting and jerking giant plugs across the water.

I figure the muskies don't owe me a thing.

Now about my daughter's request. I might just take her musky fishing yet this fall. I'll give her my rod, reel and tackle and watch her cast.

I'll be running the motor from my boat seat.

From a yellow-bellied bullhead to the king of freshwater game fish. It's been quite a musky trip!

Maybe I'm not through yet?

See you next time. Okay?





