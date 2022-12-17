The Last Windrow: Christmas play made sense to us farm kids

"Kids, I've got your parts for the Christmas Eve service in this hat. Please draw one of the slips of paper out and that will be your part in our play."

I prayed to get a slim piece of paper, which meant I wouldn't have to memorize many lines.

It didn't happen.

The coming weeks will see lots of productions of the Christmas story, and nervous kids will be standing in front of their parents and congregations all with the thought in their head not to screw up their speaking parts.

I was one of those kids way back in my rural Iowa church. My Sunday school teacher exhibited a stern countenance most of the year. Christmas seemed to mellow her a bit and she spoke with kindness as she dealt out the parts of our play.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Christmas, she seemed to drift back to her normal stern demeanor.

My piece of paper had the heading "Shepherd" written across the top. As a 7 year old I'd always been tagged as a shepherd. Even by the chance drawing I drew a shepherd's role.

I knew what that meant. My mother would dig out the burlap sack again with a hole cut in one end from which my red haired head would protrude. She was probably relieved that she didn't have to sew me a new outfit.

I still have scratch marks on my neck from the chafing that I experienced from that sack.

My lines were the same as last year, which made it easier to remember them.

They began: "And lo, there were shepherds in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks by night."

As a young farm kid I could relate to those lines. I knew from watching my dad what watching livestock by night was like. We didn't have any sheep, but usually there was some other critter outside the fence somewhere.

That usually happened at night just about the time he went to bed. So, these Christmas play lines were really the way rural life was.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, the whole Christmas play made sense to my farm kid fellow actors. We all knew what a manger was. We all had at sometime seen a sheep, a donkey, a cow and a horse.

I knew from watching my younger newborn siblings what it was like to have a new baby in the house, although my brothers and sisters were not born and laid in a bed of straw.

But, I knew what straw was. I could relate to the story.

I dutifully took the stage with the others with our teacher standing in front of us giving us cues as to when to speak our part. She had urged my friend, Dan, to speak up when it came to his part.

Dan followed her advice by yelling into the microphone. I noticed some in the stoic German congregation were chuckling under their breath as Dan belted out his part.

The wing-adorned angels sang "Hark The Herald Angels Sing" in a rather quiet voice no matter how our teacher waved her arms wildly, urging them to amp it up a bit.

The final carol for the night was "Joy To The World" and the church organist, Eunice, must have hit the high volume pedal on the organ because it woke up about half the day-weary farmers who had somehow drifted off to sleep in the back pews.

They were instantly aware that the end of the service was near.

ADVERTISEMENT

We collected our paper bag filled with popcorn, hard candy, an apple and an orange and a handful of peanuts and left the church with a sense of relief and excitement as to what lay before us at home under the lighted and glistening tree.

I thought my time cast as a shepherd was over. It wasn't. I was tagged to be a shepherd in an Easter play much later in life. The burlap sack still felt the same.

"Peace on earth!" I think I heard the shepherds say.

Then again, maybe it was the angels' part? It was a long time ago.

See you next time. Okay?