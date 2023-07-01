The Last Windrow: Canada is cool, in more ways than one

“Canada is just up the road!” So spoke my dad on a July trip to buy a hay baler from an Alton, Iowa, machinery dealer.

“It's cooler up there!” he finished.

It was a hot Iowa day as we rode in that unair-conditioned 1959 Chevy. Anything with the word “cooler” in it was welcome.

I had no idea then that Canada was still 500 miles away, but it was on that trip that I decided I wanted to go there someday.

That day came in 1972, when my job was to deliver a truckload of fishing minnows to Bob Anderson's Crane Lake Canoe Outfitter business.

Bob was a jovial sort and he overlooked the fact that a portion of the minnows in the truck tank had gone belly-up.

“Don't worry about that.” he said. “I'll just freeze the dead ones and sell them to people going into Canada."

He continued: “Would you like to take a boat ride to the border?”

My sister was with me on that trip and we eagerly accepted his offer. Bob loaded us into his boat and he piloted us to the border checkpoint on Crane Lake.

We sauntered on into the building flying the red and white Canadian flag. I remember purchasing three small wood carved beavers there. Beavers seemed a suitable souvenir and fit into the Canadian landscape.

Since that trip, I've visited our neighbor to the north a number of times, mostly on fishing excursions, but on occasion just for a trip. I've never been disappointed by the experience.

Although my dad never got to experience the country, I think he would have reveled in it. Even though the temps can rise to unbearable levels at times, there always seems to be a cool front in the offing.

When compared to the heat of an Iowa hayfield in July, those Canadian breezes are like a breath from heaven.

There are also physical changes that I've noted over the years. Canada has discouraged massive lakeshore development. On most remote lakes, timber is not allowed to be harvested to the water's edge.

One might be within a short distance of a clear-cut piece of forest, but one would never know by the scenery. Someone somewhere decided that keeping the lakes looking like they historically looked was of value.

That works for me.

As you read this column, I and my wife will have returned from a fishing jaunt to our northern neighbor. I would guess a fish or two crossed our path.

After this past week's high heat in the Midwest, we will have returned refreshed by those Canadian breezes and come back south feeling regenerated.

My dad had it right those many years ago as we towed a used hay baler back home in the simmering heat of an Iowa summer. It is cooler up there. In more ways than one.

I appreciate having that good neighbor to the north. Eh!

See you next time and have a happy and safe Fourth of July! Okay?

