The Last Windrow: Barclay made the right choice in Pine River

Ulysses Grant was the president in 1873. The Civil War had just concluded a few years before. George Barclay was on the move west, to Pine River .

Pine River is celebrating its sesquicentennial anniversary this weekend. (That means 150 years!) There will be reunions, a parade , a picklefest, a variety show, a rhubarb fest and lots of stuff to eat throughout the town.

I wonder if the founder, George Barclay , would have dreamed of this day back in the time when few lived in what was then a wild part of the country?

George and his brother both served in the Union Army during the Civil War. As I have read, they had been in charge of taking care of the horses for the army and were with Sherman on his march to the sea.

After the war, George struck out to find his fortune in the untamed land called Minnesota. He had word that the railroad was planning to extend lines to the north country where a logging boom was about to take place.

He came to a ford crossing of what then was called the Pine, a river that flowed south to connect down river with the Mississippi River. That fording place, southwest of the current town site, was where he decided to construct a trading post.

Later, he found that the railroad had deviated from that place to a location to the east. George pulled up stakes and moved to the current location of the city of Pine River.

That's where the town's history began in earnest.

George constructed a trading post where he traded with the Native Americans, trappers, new settlers and logging folks. Later, he constructed a large hotel on the lot where today's 371Cenex gas station rests.

It was called the Barclay Hotel and featured rooms and a dining area and no doubt a saloon. The hotel was visited by those arriving and departing with the train and others who came to the area to avoid civilization.

One of the early Chicago newspaper articles spoke of the atmosphere in and around that hotel. A quote reads, "We were dropped off the train to await transport to a fish camp on Woman Lake. We stayed overnight and those folks around and in the hotel were a combination of card sharks, drunks, vagrants and other unsavory residents. We were happy to leave the next morning!"

George had some work to do.

George didn't know it at the time, but as luck would have it he was shot and killed in his own hotel. No one was ever charged with his murder and the Minnesota state crime lab still has crime listed as an open case.

George's great-great-granddaughter was still pursuing the truth a few years ago.

Over the years, Pine River did grow and prosper. At one time it housed the Wiffelmeyer Pickle Co., the Durkee wood reel manufacturing company, a rail siding that carried cords of logs out of the area and a busy commercial district.

At the height of the logging era, rafts of pine were floated down the Pine River to sawmills to the south. The town has always been a crossroads for commerce, just as George Barclay thought it would be some day.

So there is justification in George's choice of locations.

The anniversary will be a celebration of all that has gone on at this place on the earth over the last 150 years. I think George Barclay would have been a proud man at what he started long ago.

See you next time! And happy sesquicentennial anniversary Pine River! Okay?