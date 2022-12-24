The Last Windrow: A Christmas tradition - 'The Ugliest Little Christmas Tree'

Merry Christmas to the readers of my columns over the past year and in years past!

I wrote the lines below many years ago when my daughter had reached the age of 5 and it was her first trip to a Christmas tree farm.

Somehow I don't ever get tired of reading it at this time of year. I hope you don't mind me repeating it here during the week before Christmas.

I titled it: “The Ugliest Little Christmas Tree.”

Anna liked it!

It stood there in the midst of evergreens,

Roots planted in the sandy soil.

Its scattered branches bending low,

Under a mound of new fallen snow.

Furry field mice burrowed near its trunk,

And an occasional cheery chickadee

Would extract a bug from beneath its bark

While on its way to roost, close to dark.

The other majestic spruce and fir

Stood, branches trimmed in perfect pitch.

With not a needle out of place they stood,

Looking down at the little tree in a lowly ditch.

Its needles were of the same green tint,

As the other beautiful trees,

But, its branches were a random lot,

A Christmas tree of beauty, it was not.

The bark that girded the little tree,

Was the same as all the rest.

But, the little tree's trunk had a decided bend,

And its top was very thin at best.

Small was the chance that this little tree would

Grace any home with Yuletide lights that dance.

As people strolled through the cutting grounds,

They all passed by, without so much a glance.

Only a week remained before Christmas Eve,

And still the ragged little tree stood there,

Almost alone now, its neighbors had all been taken.

Not a brightly colored ball would grace its branches bare.

"Over here! Over here!" a little girl cried out.

"Oh, Mommy isn't this the most perfect one?"

She skipped down to the little tree with glee,

"I've found my very own, favorite Christmas tree!"

"Don't you think we could find a better tree?" Mother asked.

"Its branches are wide and needles are few."

"But, Mommy, it looks so lonesome here."

"And besides, I'll make it look like new!"

The little tree was placed with care,

In the corner of the little girl's room.

She dangled lights from every branch and bough.

The little tree grew very special, somehow.

All her friends and relatives were bound to see,

Her very own "special" Christmas tree!

And none of the other trees could compare,

To the attention that ugly little tree did share.

All through the holidays it shone.

Brightening its corner of that happy home.

It stood straight up, as best it could,

And held her decorations proudly, as she knew it would.

Then came the day to take it down.

Her Dad de-tinseled it with a frown.

The little girl, with tears on her face,

Helped tote the little tree out of her little space.

"Hey, I've got an idea!" Dad said with a grin.

"The birds need a feeder and this is just the thing!"

They stood the little tree where all could see,

And watched pieces of bread being eaten by wee chickadees.

You know, it matters not how grand one might be,

Beauty is often beneath the bark, you see.

A scraggly little pine tree with branches askew,

Had helped this little girl's Christmas dreams come true.

And Merry Christmas to you all!

