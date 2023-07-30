The Cracker Barrel: The trouble with 'stuff'

Admit it. Most of us have too much.

Too much stuff. Too many things.

According to an article floating around on the internet, the average American home contains around 300,000 items.

I know what you’re thinking. It sounds impossible, and maybe it is.

Read more of 'The Cracker Barrel'





But when out of curiosity I started out counting the number of items in our silverware drawer, I quickly came to 119. And that’s only the items we use in the act of eating, not the larger knives and forks and spoons used in cutting, preparing and serving a meal.

ADVERTISEMENT

I decided to do more research, and quickly found that the original article appeared in the LA Times in 2014, where a professional organizer, Regina Lark, was cited as claiming “the average U.S. household has 300,000 things, from paper clips to ironing boards.”

I also found lots of quotes from people who thought the claim was absurd, since the numbers all depended on how you did the counting: Did a box of paper clips count as one, or 50 for the clips inside?

While there is no hard evidence to back up Lark’s number, there is plenty to suggest it might not be far off the mark.

Start with the size of American houses. According to one study, the average house built in 2020 occupied more than 2,200 square feet — over twice the size of houses built in 1950.

Then there’s the fact that slightly over 10% of contemporary families are renting storage units to contain items that don’t fit in their houses. This despite the fact that many modern homes sport two- or three-car garages — some of which are so crammed with toys and tools there’s not enough room for cars.

The trouble with having so many things is that they force us into becoming their custodians. Clothes, for example, require washing. Many of them then require folding or ironing or arranging on a hanger.

They also require places to be when we’re not wearing them: closets or drawers or open shelves, all of which themselves cost money and use resources and take up space.

The list goes on and on. And the not-so-funny thing is that the more things we have, the more we often feel we need — or feel we need to upgrade. That boat or Jet Ski or four-wheeler gets to looking slightly out of date. The new generation of electric lawn mowers and weed whackers and hedge trimmers makes our old gas-powered tools seem shamefully pollutive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even our automobiles start seeming antiquated by not featuring backup cameras or dashboard GPS displays or an automatic warning system to keep us a safe distance behind the car ahead.

All of which leads us toward incurring more debt, and spending more of our time attending to the acquisition, maintenance and safekeeping of things. We’ve all heard the warnings from those who measure such behaviors: Two out of every three of us are basically living from paycheck to paycheck.

So what can we do?

Common sense tells us the answer: Acquire fewer things and divest ourselves of what’s not truly enjoyed or needed.

Henry Thoreau, that arch purveyor of minimalist wisdom, put it this way: “A man is rich in proportion to the number of things he can do without.”

Collections of Craig Nagel’s columns are available at CraigNagelBooks.com.