The Cracker Barrel: Taming a chickadee

Now that winter has made its presence known, I thought it might be a good time to share the following scene from a novel I’ve been working on for the past few years.

As anyone who has lived through a northland winter knows, chickadees help keep your spirits up and serve as feathered emblems of true grit. If a tiny bird like a black-capped chickadee can withstand the pummeling of snow and cold, so can you!

Set in fictional Sweetwater County of northern Minnesota, the novel explores the collision of values that occurs when a group of developers hires a well-known local architect, Jack Desmond, to design and oversee the construction of a large resort on a plat of woodland that has always been wild.

The scene below occurs early in the story, before disagreement over the project begins to divide the Desmond family into a warring camp between Jack and his teenage son, Cole, and is seen one morning through the eyes of Jack’s wife, Lisa — housewife, church choir director and devoted mother of two.

* * * * *

Lisa Desmond poured herself a final quarter-cup of coffee and looked out the window at the birdfeeder Cole had built her two years earlier. A labor of intelligence as well as love, built of redwood and glass and capped with a copper-clad roof. A steady stream of chickadees swooped in, picked up sunflower seeds, and fluttered away, like miniature planes refueling at an airport. Welcome to Desmond International. But the fuel supply was getting low. She stood up, stretched, walked to the sink, and exchanged the empty cup for the ice-cream pail full of table scraps. She pulled a jacket on over her robe and marched outside.

The cold air tingled her cheeks. She scattered the scraps on the snow and went back to the porch to get sunflower seeds. She opened the hinged roof of the feeder and poured the seeds in. A chickadee landed on her shoulder as she finished. She pulled a few seeds from the feeder and eased them into her palm. The trick was to stand very still and start talking. She'd been working on hand-taming since last winter, and knew how wary most wild things were. It helped if you talked to them.

"Come on and eat," she said, over and over, and held herself immobile as a statue. The little bird hopped down to the crook of her arm. She studied it out of the sides of her eyes, careful not to move her head. She'd learned to look for signs of nervousness; a throbbing in the stomach meant the bird was ill at ease. She felt her arm grow heavy and tried to think of it as floating.

Taming was a two-way street, as hard on the tamer as on the tamee. You had to stand for long minutes with your arm extended and control your breathing. She'd taken a class in T'ai Chi last winter, and though she was far from proficient, she was able to manage much better than before. The hardest thing, harder by far than arm control, was the way your mouth got dry and made you want to swallow. She'd learned that if she swallowed, the birds turned into quivering wrecks, probably because they associated it with being eaten. She closed her eyes and tried to make herself salivate but it didn't work. Her arm felt heavier with each pulse of her heart.

She was about to give up when she felt the dry scrape of chickadee claws on her hand and looked down. The little bird stood in her palm, a third of an ounce of bright-eyed life. Lisa felt a flush of joy. A moment later the chickadee flew off, a seed clamped in its beak.

The chuffing of its wings was as sweet to her ears as a Bach cantata.

