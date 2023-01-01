99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

The Cracker Barrel: Taming a chickadee

Musings from local resident Craig Nagel

010123-cracker-barrel-taming-chickadee.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Opinion by Craig Nagel
January 01, 2023 07:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Now that winter has made its presence known, I thought it might be a good time to share the following scene from a novel I’ve been working on for the past few years.

As anyone who has lived through a northland winter knows, chickadees help keep your spirits up and serve as feathered emblems of true grit. If a tiny bird like a black-capped chickadee can withstand the pummeling of snow and cold, so can you!

Read more of 'The Cracker Barrel'
121822-cracker-barrel-heaven-hell.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: Heaven and hell
Musings from Pequot Lakes resident Craig Nagel
December 18, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
120422-cracker-barrel-grandpas-way.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: Grandpa's gift
What I remember most about Gramps were the three principles on which he consciously based his life
December 04, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
112022-cracker-barrel-movie-lines.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: Memorable lines
A look back on lines everyone remembers from movies
November 20, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
110622-cracker-barrel-making-lists.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: A lifelong habit
Musings from Pequot Lakes resident Craig Nagel on writing daily to-do lists
November 06, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
102322-cracker-barrel-autumn-memories.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: Autumn memories
Musings from local resident Craig Nagel on the autumn season as a boy in Illinois
October 23, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
100922-cracker-barrel-puzzlement.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: ’Tis a great puzzlement
Musings from local resident Craig Nagel
October 09, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
092522-cracker-barrel-the-body.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: 'The Body: A Guide for Occupants'
As the title suggests, this book is a handy - and at times hilarious - guide to everything you ever wanted to know about your body
September 25, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Craig Nagel
091122-cracker-barrel-reel-mowers.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Cracker Barrel: The reel thing
Musings from Pequot Lakes resident Craig Nagel
September 11, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Craig Nagel

Set in fictional Sweetwater County of northern Minnesota, the novel explores the collision of values that occurs when a group of developers hires a well-known local architect, Jack Desmond, to design and oversee the construction of a large resort on a plat of woodland that has always been wild.

The scene below occurs early in the story, before disagreement over the project begins to divide the Desmond family into a warring camp between Jack and his teenage son, Cole, and is seen one morning through the eyes of Jack’s wife, Lisa — housewife, church choir director and devoted mother of two.

* * * * *

ADVERTISEMENT

Lisa Desmond poured herself a final quarter-cup of coffee and looked out the window at the birdfeeder Cole had built her two years earlier. A labor of intelligence as well as love, built of redwood and glass and capped with a copper-clad roof. A steady stream of chickadees swooped in, picked up sunflower seeds, and fluttered away, like miniature planes refueling at an airport. Welcome to Desmond International. But the fuel supply was getting low. She stood up, stretched, walked to the sink, and exchanged the empty cup for the ice-cream pail full of table scraps. She pulled a jacket on over her robe and marched outside.

The cold air tingled her cheeks. She scattered the scraps on the snow and went back to the porch to get sunflower seeds. She opened the hinged roof of the feeder and poured the seeds in. A chickadee landed on her shoulder as she finished. She pulled a few seeds from the feeder and eased them into her palm. The trick was to stand very still and start talking. She'd been working on hand-taming since last winter, and knew how wary most wild things were. It helped if you talked to them.

"Come on and eat," she said, over and over, and held herself immobile as a statue. The little bird hopped down to the crook of her arm. She studied it out of the sides of her eyes, careful not to move her head. She'd learned to look for signs of nervousness; a throbbing in the stomach meant the bird was ill at ease. She felt her arm grow heavy and tried to think of it as floating.

Taming was a two-way street, as hard on the tamer as on the tamee. You had to stand for long minutes with your arm extended and control your breathing. She'd taken a class in T'ai Chi last winter, and though she was far from proficient, she was able to manage much better than before. The hardest thing, harder by far than arm control, was the way your mouth got dry and made you want to swallow. She'd learned that if she swallowed, the birds turned into quivering wrecks, probably because they associated it with being eaten. She closed her eyes and tried to make herself salivate but it didn't work. Her arm felt heavier with each pulse of her heart.

She was about to give up when she felt the dry scrape of chickadee claws on her hand and looked down. The little bird stood in her palm, a third of an ounce of bright-eyed life. Lisa felt a flush of joy. A moment later the chickadee flew off, a seed clamped in its beak.

The chuffing of its wings was as sweet to her ears as a Bach cantata.

Collections of Craig Nagel’s columns are available at CraigNagelBooks.com.

Craig Nagel color.jpg
Craig Nagel, Columnist

Related Topics: THE CRACKER BARRELMEMBERS-ONLYCOMMENTARY
Opinion by Craig Nagel
What to read next
010123-faith-column-god-incarnate.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Incarnation: 'Love comes down'
Jesus chose to come to us as man.
January 01, 2023 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Father Matthew Miller
senior-meals-metro-4.jpg
Lifestyle
Senior Meals: Jan. 2-6, 2023, menus listed for Pine River site
Senior Nutrition Program offers weekday meals in Pine River
January 01, 2023 04:01 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
123122-mn-starwatch-january-full-moon.jpg
Columns
MN StarWatch: January’s full moon arrives on Friday, the 6th.
Minnesota Starwatch is a service of the Minnesota Institute for Astrophysics
December 31, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Deane Morrison
Updated Klobuchar mug
Columns
Sen. Amy Klobuchar: Much work ahead in 2023
Minnesota's senior U.S. senator says she is proud of "progress" made in 2022, in building infrastructure, supply chain issues, law enforcement funding and more.
December 31, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar