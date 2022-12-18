The Cracker Barrel: Heaven and hell

Every year as Christmas approaches — and especially in the last few years as we Americans find ourselves so hatefully divided politically — I find myself remembering the story about the man who died and was ushered to the pearly gates.

“Welcome,” said the gatekeeper. “Where would you like to spend eternity?”

The man laughed.

“I didn’t know I had a choice. I thought it was all foreordained.”

“Heavens no!” said the gatekeeper. “It’s always up to you. Come, let me show you the alternatives. We’ll go to hell first.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A moment later they stood in an enormous banquet hall, paneled in the finest woods, festooned with beautiful tapestries, radiant with the light of a thousand chandeliers.

An incredibly long table stretched the length of the room, piled high with platters and bowls of the finest food imaginable. Bottles of beer and wine and other tasty beverages glistened in the light of uncountable candles.

The aroma of excellent food, cooked to perfection, filled the hall.

The man was unnerved.

“This is hell? I can’t believe it. It’s wonderful!”

“Look closely,” said the gatekeeper.

Whereupon the man noticed for the first time that the people seated at the table were scowling and shaking their heads in agony, for their arms were bound in splints, making it impossible for them to bend their elbows. There they sat, inches away from a feast, unable to eat, condemned to eternal frustration.

“Let’s get out of here,” the man said. “I can’t handle this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The gatekeeper smiled.

“Fine,” he said. “We’ll go to heaven.”

But heaven, it turned out, was identical to hell in all respects. The same enormous hall, the tapestries, the chandeliers, the piles of succulent food, the wine, the tantalizing aromas, the elegant china and silverware.

The man smiled to himself.

“This is too easy,” he thought. “Here they don’t put your arms in splints.”

But when he looked carefully he saw that here, too, the people’s arms were unable to bend.

“What’s going on?” he demanded. “Is this some kind of joke? Heaven and hell are identical!”

“Except in one respect,” said the gatekeeper. “Watch.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So the man watched, and saw to his amazement that here in heaven the people, instead of cursing their limitations, were reaching across the table with their splinted arms to feed each other, and hence to enjoy an eternity of fine food and camaraderie.

For them, life was an everlasting feast.

The man looked at the gatekeeper.

“So the difference between heaven and hell is how you choose to act toward one another, that you choose to share?”

The gatekeeper smiled.

“You’re learning, my son. You’re learning.”

Collections of Craig Nagel’s columns are available at CraigNagelBooks.com.