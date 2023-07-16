The Cracker Barrel: Fresh start

During the somewhat soggy Fourth of July last week, I looked over at our youngest grandson, Jack, recently turned 16, and remembered writing about him many years ago, on the occasion of his first Independence Day.

This is what I wrote:

It’s the Fourth of July. Our house bustles with people, family and friends, as they joke and jostle about, glad to be together. The weather’s ideal, a classic summer day, perfect for celebrating our country’s birth as a sovereign nation.

“Here,” says my daughter-in-law, Sara, handing me our latest grandchild, not quite 2 months old. “Try to get him to burp.”

I hold young Jack, pull the side of the swaddling blanket away from his face. His eyes stare up toward mine as if to ask, “Who are you? Have I seen you before?”

“I’m your grandpa,” I murmur, smiling. “Somehow the fates have arranged to put us together, to let us share some time with one another.”

His eyes move down to my beard.

“What’s that?” he seems to ask. “Why do you have hair on the bottom of your face?”

“Just for the fun of it,” I explain. “Maybe someday I’ll shave it off. Maybe someday you’ll decide to grow one.”

I try to imagine a 2-month-old sporting whiskers.

“Or maybe not.”

He opens his mouth as if to speak, then closes it and sighs.

I touch his lower lip with my finger and wonder: Will this young fellow always have plenty to eat? The world is changing; our species now numbers more than six billion, heading toward seven. The competition for food can’t help but intensify as the century moves along.

And what of other resources such as oil and timber and water and land? Will the supply prove adequate to the demand?

Jack yawns. I smile again.

“That’s right. No worries, little guy. You’ll do just fine.”

But inwardly I wonder.

We Americans are used to wallowing in plenty. It’s been three or four generations since the Great Depression. Granted, for the past several years we’ve been telling ourselves that we’ve got to change our ways, that our current habits of consumption are simply not sustainable.

But will we change in time to avert widespread shortages? I hope so.

I cradle my grandson up against my shoulder and pat him on the back.

“Burping’s good,” I whisper. “Go ahead and get the air out.”

He wiggles his head from side to side and I feel the softness of his cheek against my face. What a marvelous little bundle this young fellow is! Tiny, fragile and utterly dependent — yet capable of growing into a strong, resilient adult.

Inside this little body lies enormous strength of purpose. Within a scant few years he’ll learn to walk and talk and reason, find a way to make his needs and desires known, take his rightful place among the teeming herd known as humanity.

For all I know, he might become the next Bill Gates or Brett Favre or Brad Pitt. Or better yet, Joe Mauer.

“My turn,” says my wife, holding out her arms to take him.

Young Jack is in demand. He’s already been held by half a dozen people, and he’s only been here half an hour.

“Umm,” says Claire, lifting him to her face. “You smell good.”

I watch as she strokes his hair and tells him how handsome he is. I feel the worries about tomorrow evaporate like the morning dew.

Whatever Jack’s future, one thing is clear. Like his brother, Levi, and his sister, Grace, this little boy is well loved.

