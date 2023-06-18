The Cracker Barrel: Construction zone

Friday, May 26. A robin has begun building a nest on the beam just below one of the clerestory windows here in my writing studio, a foot below the eaves.

Because the beam is the same height as the bottom of the window, the robin and the nest are visible from where I sit writing, which provides an uncommon opportunity to watch the process of a bird at work.

Thus far, Mama Robin has proved industrious, flying off at short intervals to snatch beakfuls of dead grass and tiny twigs, pile them onto the growing nest, hop into the middle of her work and pivot around and around to pack the materials down into a circular bowl.

A couple of hours into the task, I notice another robin on the terrace below the nest, which I take to be the husband. I’m not sure if he helps gather materials or merely provides moral support. Every time I sneak outside to check on his behavior, he flies up to a nearby branch and stays there until I go back inside.

By noon, when I quit to go eat lunch, the project is well underway. A two-inch-tall pile of twigs, pine needles and brown grass spotted here and there with strips of birch bark rises from the beam.

I note the distance up to the overhanging eaves, which is almost exactly a foot: just the right distance to protect the nest from rain while allowing easy airborne access.

Saturday, May 27. After constructing the base platform of sticks and grass, Mama has taken to flying down to the standing pool of water in the middle of the red pine grove and bringing back mouthfuls of mud, with which she has begun building the actual nest.

She apparently interweaves strands of dead grass with the mud to reinforce it, much like rebar in concrete.

Little by little a lovely bowl is rising above the platform, shaped by her pivoting body and daubed into place by endless tappings of her beak. Papa remains steadfastly in the work zone, but I still haven’t seen him actually carrying any building materials.

Maybe he’s just a supervisor.

By noon I calculate that Mama has roughly 10 hours of work on her timecard. As near as I can tell, she takes no breaks, working from sunup to midday without letup.

She works with unbroken concentration, flying back and forth to the pool for batches of mud, each of which she spits out onto the walls of the nest, taps into place and smooths with a twist of her tireless body.

Her dedication to the task at hand makes my own efforts seem rather feeble.

Sunday, May 28. The nest is nearly finished. The rim of the bowl rises some two or three inches above the top of the platform and, seen from the outside, is a thing of beauty, a perfect welding of form and function.

I’m tempted to put up a ladder and peer inside, but I don’t want to scare her away.

Today, I’m sure, she’ll bring her work to completion, lining the inside of the nest with soft grasses and hairs so her eggs will stay warm and not get pierced by twig ends or sharp grass edges.

When she’s ready, she’ll lay her normal clutch of four blue eggs and sit on them for 12 to 14 days, until they hatch and the real work begins. Then she and Papa both will spend entire days digging up worms and winging them up to their ravenous young.

And three weeks after that, when the babies fly off to start life on their own, the cycle will start all over again.

Since most robins raise two — and some three — broods per summer, Mama will have to inspect this nest and decide whether it’s clean enough for further use. If it’s too infested with mites and lice and flies, she’ll have to start from scratch and build a new one.

Having seen the effort she’s already expended, I’m hoping she’ll get lucky and just remodel this one.

Collections of Craig Nagel’s columns are available at CraigNagelBooks.com.

